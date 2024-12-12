Gladys Knight Is Full of Grace with a Timeless "Midnight Train to Georgia" Performance

The Cast of MJ the Musical Performs "ABC," "I Want You Back" and More | A Motown Christmas | NBC

The legend is still going strong at 80 performing on NBC's A Midnight Train to Georgia.

At 80 years old Gladys Knight is proving time and time again that age is just a number.

In a night full of memorable performances, Knight stole the show performing her hit "Midnight Train to Georgia" during NBC's A Motown Christmas. In fact, we like to think of it as an early Christmas gift to her millions of fans. Knight's mesmerizing version began at the 5:18 in the video above and was one of the highlights of the night.

Armed with just as much grace, soul, and warmth in her voice as she did in the early days of her career, Knight took viewers on a trip back in time. The star was all smiles as she confidently showed off the range and tone that made her famous.

Her voice is still flawless, even after all these years!

"Midnight Train to Georgia" wasn't the only song Knight performed during A Motown Christmas. It was apart of a bigger medley of some of her more famous tracks, including "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" and "I've Got to Use My Imagination."

On May 28, the legend celebrated her 80th birthday and took to Instagram to mark the all-important milestone.

Gladys Knight appears on A MoTown Christmas 2024. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC via Getty Images

"80 years of beautiful life, love, service, celebration, achievement, falling down, faith, fun, lessons, blessings, friendship, collaboration, soul sharing and more," Knight wrote. "I am so grateful to celebrate another amazing birthday. I am honored to live this wonderful life."

While so many fans were hyped for brilliant performances by hosts Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson throughout A Motown Christmas, we have a feeling that Knight's unbelievable medley will be the memory that stands the test of time!

Here's what to know about "Midnight Train to Georgia"

Originally written by Jim Weatherly as "Midnight Train to Houston," the song eventually made its way to Gladys Knight & the Pips as the classic Motown hit that most fans are familiar with today. The group released their version in 1973 as part of their Imagination album.

"Midnight Train to Georgia" became a runaway hit for the group, spending two weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100 that same year. It was their only #1 song until the collaborative "That's What Friends Are For" in 1985.