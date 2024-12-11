The Voice Gets Wicked: Season 26's Top 8 Put a Magical Spin on "Defying Gravity" (WATCH)

The Top 8 finalists on Season 26 of The Voice channeled their inner Elphaba in Tuesday night's finale with a magical cover of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked Part One (now playing in theaters everywhere).

Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop), Danny Joseph (Team Reba), Shye (Team Bublé), Christina Eagle (Team Snoop), Sofronio Vasquez (Team Bublé), Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen), Adam Bohanan (Team Reba), and Jan Dan (Team Gwen) performed the iconic song with a little help from choreographed dancers and a shifting digital backdrop of the Emerald City.

"We’re holding space... for our Top 8’s group performance of 'Defying Gravity' kicking off tonight’s finale!" wrote the official Voice instagram account, referring to the viral internet meme unintentionally created by journalist Tracey E. Gilchrist.

"Defying Gravity" closes out the Wicked movie, with a disenchanted Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) defying both the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and the laws of physics via a levitating broomstick. This brazen act of rebellion comes at a cost, however. As our green-skinned heroine flies away from the Emerald City, accompanied by an army of winged monkeys, she seals her ill-begotten reputation as Oz's most feared enemy: The Wicked Witch of the West.

Who won The Voice Season 26?

The winner of The Voice Season 26 was Sofronio Vasquez, member of Team Bublé.

Michael Bublé will return as Coach in Season 27 (set to premiere on February 3), mentoring the next crop of musical talent alongside Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini.

How can you watch Wicked in theaters?

Wicked Part One is now playing exclusively in theaters nationwide. Click here to pick up tickets!

