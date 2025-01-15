Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Voices Meld in Impromptu Duet From Their Couch at Home

The Best Show-Stopping Saves and Steals from Last Season | The Voice | NBC

Leading up to the 2024 holidays, Stefani shared a sweet video of herself and her husband duetting "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

There are so many things to love about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and their voices being absolutely perfect together is just one of them.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Back on December 20, just a few days before Christmas, the legendary former Coaches of The Voice gave fans a holiday treat: An impromptu and oh-so-casual acoustic performance of their 2017 Christmas hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," that made viewers feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Those harmonies are heavenly, and the two are barely even trying. Shelton is basically lying down with his guitar and they still easily gave a studio-worthy performance.

Not only are the two a match made in heaven, but their vocals blend together perfectly. Stefani's iconic voice complements the rugged old-country sound Shelton built his career on. They sound just so good together — what more could two artists in love want?

RELATED: Martha Stewart Ripping Apart Gwen Stefani’s Flower Arrangement Is Priceless Comedy

Their chemistry has always been apparent, whether they're in public or just hanging out at home giving each other haircuts.

(And if you think the couch duet was cute — the official music video for "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" has much of the same adorable vibes!)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

The original recording was an essential song and the lead track from her first-ever holiday album.

"I love the idea of being a part of the joy of Christmas," Stefani told EW in 2017. "And I love the idea of having a record that will be an annual thing. I really hope we hit on something that people want to hear every year. That would be the fantasy."

Here's what to know about "You Make It Feel Like Christmas"

Released in September 2017 as the lead single off Stefani's holiday album of the same name, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" helped make the album a success for the former No Doubt frontwoman. The track is a duet performed by Stefani and Shelton and helped round out the album which featured a big-band-style composition that marked a new sound for Stefani.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Making Half Her Hair Jet-Black on The Voice Is So Badass

London-based The Standard considered the album a success, specifically calling out "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" as "a sweet duet."

The upbeat, festive song was prominently featured in the 2017 NBC special, Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The track topped out at #50 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching that position over eight years after its release, on January 4, 2025.