Martha Stewart Ripping Apart Gwen Stefani’s Flower Arrangement Is Priceless Comedy

Shye Performs "One Of Us" By Joan Osborne | The Voice Finale | NBC

The struggle is real when it comes to flower arrangements, something that Gwen Stefani now knows all too well!

The Season 26 Finale of The Voice is wrapping up tonight, and fans tuning in for the December 9 episode were thrilled to see none other than Martha Stewart stop by the set to lend a helping hand. While conventional wisdom suggests she was there to primarily support her bestie Snoop Dogg (especially after they shared so many memorable moments at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris), she also took the time to share some expert tips with Stefani in a tender and hilarious backstage moment.

Stefani thought she had what it takes to put together an impressive flower arrangement, but Stewart quickly showed her how very wrong she was.

“Gwen and Martha Stewart together is a flowerful duo. 💐 #TheVoice,” read the show’s cheeky caption.

Come on Gwen, you should know better than to have sunflowers, eucalyptus, roses, and Queen Anne’s lace. Thankfully, Stewart was there to save the day and wasted no time dismantling Stefani’s still-beautiful-but-oh-so-wrong bouquet.

“It’s a little odd, the whole thing,” Stewart quipped.

“I agree,” Stefani glumly responded.

Martha Stewart and Gwen Stefani during The Voice Season 16, Episode 19. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Before Stefani knew what was happening, Stewart presented her with a much better arrangement. It’s almost like she made it appear out of thin air? The new and improved bouquet was everything a Christmas arrangement should be, vibrant and wintery.

“I like this one better than what you were doing,” Stewart said.

We didn’t know how much we needed Stewart ripping apart a flower arrangement until today! Talk about priceless comedy!

The Voice Season 26 Live Finale airs on December 10

Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It was a learning moment for Stefani — but will it be a teachable moment for Team Gwen as the winner of Season 26 of The Voice is announced during the live December 10 episode? Fans will find out soon enough!

