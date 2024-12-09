Gwen Stefani has rocked many hairstyles on The Voice throughout the years. Here are some of her most memorable beauty moments.

Gwen Stefani Making Half Her Hair Jet-Black on The Voice Is So Badass

Gwen Stefani has become a fixture on The Voice since she joined NBC’s competition show in 2014, not only sharing her expert tips and guidance as a Coach but also serving up lots of style inspiration. Indeed, over the course of eight seasons, the “Just a Girl” singer has stunned with her chic outfits and many hairstyles.

Stefani first joined The Voice as a Coach in Season 7 and has gone on to return in Seasons 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, 24, and 26. The No Doubt frontwoman and style icon’s signature bright blonde hair has appeared in every season, but how it’s styled or the addition of a new color has changed up year after year. In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stefani said she's able to pull off so many fun and wild hairstyles because "everything is fake." When asked what her real hair looks like, she said with a laugh, "Who knows? I haven't seen it since ninth grade."

Read on to look through photos of Stefani’s most memorable and gorgeous hairstyles on The Voice, including a dramatic color change in one season.

Season 7

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Knockout Rounds" on Season 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Stefani's debut season on The Voice in 2014, she often paired her platinum blonde hair with a bold red lip. During the Knockouts round, for instance, she accessorized her sleek straight hairstyle with a side part and hairpin.

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Live Show" Season 7 Episode 13A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

By the Live Shows, Stefani was sporting a slightly shorter look, styled with bouncy Hollywood waves and a gold blazer that really tied it all together.

Season 9

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Blind Auditions" on Season 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

For her second season on The Voice in 2015, Stefani chopped her hair short and rocked the icy blonde style with a dramatic side part.

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Live Semis" on Season 9 Episode 17A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

By the Live Shows in Season 9 of The Voice, Stefani had a totally new hair length. Towards the end of the season, she styled her hair in twisted long pigtails with a bun on top.

Season 12

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Battle Rounds" Season 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 12 of The Voice in 2017, Stefani brought back her sleek straight blonde hair and styled it during the Battle Round with a polished and twisted bun on top.

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Live Top 12" Season 12 Episode 15A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

During the Season 12 Live Shows, Stefani sported a tightly curled hairstyle, giving a whole new meaning to the word "voluminous."

Season 17

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Blind Auditions" on Season 17. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 17 of The Voice in 2019, Stefani had super long blonde hair that she styled in a variety of ways. During the Blind Auditions, she rocked a slicked back ponytail with a waved section on top.

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Knockout Rounds" Season 17 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

And during the Knockouts, she complimented her long beach waves with a twisted half-up hairstyle.

Season 19

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Live Top 9 Results" on Season 19 Episode 13B. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 19 of The Voice, which aired in 2020, was a special one for Stefani. Not only did she debut a new hair color with this black and blonde look, she also became a winning Coach for the first time. Stefani won Season 19 of The Voice with Carter Rubin, who was just 15 years old at the time.

Season 22

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Live Top 13 Performances" on Season 22 Episode 17A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 22 of The Voice in 2022, Stefani rocked a vintage Brigitte Bardot beehive hairstyle with side-swept bangs and big curls.

Gwen Stafani during The Voice "Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations" on Season 22 Episode 19B. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

She also debuted an entirely different hair color. But her jet black hair during the live Top 8 eliminations this season wasn't permanent; this long asymmetrical hairstyle was actually a wig, complete with face framing pieces and polished bangs.

Season 24

Gwen Stefani on "The Battles Part 3" Episode 10, Season 24 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 24 of The Voice in 2023, Stefani returned to her platinum blonde hair, styling it back in a tight, wavy ponytail during the Battles round.

Gwen Stefani during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Stefani's slicked-back style appeared again during the Playoffs round.

Season 26

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 26 of The Voice in 2024, Stefani complimented her sequined camouflage outfit with a sleek high ponytail with a thick section of hair wrapped around it.

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Just weeks later during the Battles round, Stefani debuted a brand new hairstyle featuring bangs and loose curls.

Stefani has previously said she's always loved fashion — whether it's clothes, makeup, or hair — and was inspired to be creative with it thanks to other style icons.

"You know how you kind of can’t explain why you have passions for certain things? I just always was that girl who was into style and makeup," she told Vogue in 2016. "I can remember getting into high school and getting into music and that’s probably when it really started. My mom was quite fashionable, and she grew up in the ’60s, which was such an amazing time period for [style]. Then [I got] into ska music, which was a nod to the ’60s and ’70s ... I got really into thrift store shopping, really discovered Marilyn Monroe and James Dean and started watching every single old movie."

