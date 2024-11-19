Gwen Stefani Blossoms With Sweet "Bouquet" Performance on The Tonight Show

The Voice Coach's sang the title track to her latest album, inspired by her husband Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani is finally getting her flowers — a whole "Bouquet" actually.

On November 15, The Voice Coach released her latest solo album, Bouquet, and on November 18 she treated The Tonight Show audience to a live performance of the title track.

Stefani's vocal talent was in full bloom as she belted her new single on The Tonight Show stage, wearing sparkly boots and an oversized denim jacket wrapped around her arms. Her band and backup singers wore matching denim ± appropriate attire for the catchy pop-country tune.

Musical guest Gwen Stefani performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 53 on Monday, November 18, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Gwen Stefani's "Bouquet" lyrics were inspired by her husband, Blake Shelton

With lyrics like "You give me everything that I wanted / I even got your last name," it's easy to see that her relationship with Blake Shelton — whom she married three years ago — inspired the new collection of songs. But so did their mutual love of a '70s musical sub-genre: yacht rock.

“We come from such different worlds. Our musical tastes are different, yet we do come together in this one place: We both love ’70s soft rock and yacht rock,” Stefani told People. “We would always play this game, and we would put on a song and say, ‘Do you know this one?’ And it would always be these ’70s songs."

Not only did Shelton inspire Bouquet, but the country music icon and Voice alum also appears on the album, duetting with Stefani on the closing track, "Purple Irises," which the "Wind It Up" singer wrote after discovering the flowers on their Oklahoma ranch.

"I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening," Stefani told The Guardian.

"We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived," Stefani continued. "I wrote the song 'Purple Irises' about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it."

Stefani's stint as Coach on Season 26 of The Voice is in full bloom, too: The show just announced the No Doubt frontwoman would be joined by a superstar Playoff Advisor to help her team out, just as the competition gets hot: Machine Gun Kelly, aka mgk.

Watch a new country music queen blossom in her sweet and romantic performance of "Bouquet" in the video above.