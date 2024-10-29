Gwen Stefani & Andrea Bocelli's Superb Voices Are a Spellbinding Match on New Duet

Creigh Riepe and Lauren-Michael Sellers Are Superstars Singing "You Will Be Found" | Voice Battles

Petition for these two to perform together on The Voice!

What happens when you combine the vocal talents of the greatest living Italian tenor and an iconic pop superstar?

You get "Holding On," a mesmerizing and emotional duet by Andrea Bocelli and Gwen Stefani that has fans obsessed.

The song was released in late October, and it's fantastic. We never knew how much we needed a Bocelli/Stefani collaboration until now. (Can somebody arrange for Bocelli to be a mentor on The Voice this season? Asking for a friend.)

Stefani's voice harmonizes so perfectly alongside Bocelli's iconic vocals. The song is uplifting and powerful, and it just goes to show how incredibly versatile Stefani's range is.

It's no wonder Bocelli asked Stefani to record this duet with her. In a 2024 interview with Nuvo, the artist explained that seeing the sights and sounds of the world over his 30-year career has been wonderful, but what really matters to him is his connection with other people.

"What I'm genuinely interested in are people: human beings, apart from the roles they may have and moments of real, direct, candid, and emotional exchange that you can have in your everyday life with others," Bocelli said.

Here's what to know about "Holding On"

Gwen Stefani attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024; Andrea Bocelli attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic; John Shearer/WireImage

Released in October 2024, "Holding On" can be found on Bocelli's fourth compilation album, Duets (30th Anniversary). The album was made to commemorate his stellar 30-year career as the world's premier Italian tenor — and the biggest names in the music world stepped up to contribute to the album.

In addition to Stefani, the album features music icons like Shania Twain, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, and countless other artists.

"Holding On" is a triumphant love song — a soaring ballad that complements Stefani's voice perfectly. Interestingly enough, according to Stereogum, the song was written by Amy Lee, also known as the lead singer for the rock band Evanescence.

Fans are hoping "Holding On" climbs the Billboard charts. After all, Bocelli only has one Billboard Hot 100 hit on his résumé: 2010's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a duet performed alongside the legendary Mary J. Blige.