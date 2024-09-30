Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
New on Peacock in October 2024: Halloween Horror, Teacup & Hysteria! - Plus Despicable Me 4
With creepy new exclusives and frightening familiar movie favorites, prepare to stay scared all month long.
Peacock is brewing up a cauldron of spooky scares as the autumn calendar flips over to October, bringing tons of fresh fright flicks and creepy new originals onto the platform to guarantee your Halloween streaming stays positively ghoulish all month long.
There’s a pair of all-new Peacock-original series debuting in October that’ll definitely dare you to face your fears: From horror-movie mastermind James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) comes freaky new series Teacup, a “genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama,” as Wan himself puts it, that “goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all.”
Teacup arrives only on Peacock Oct. 10.
Also screaming onto Peacock this month is Hysteria!, a period-set fright fest that takes a wild, heavy metal-fueled tour of the Satanic panic craze that infected many an occult-distressed small town in the 1980s. Starring Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Nolan North (Uncharted), Elijah Richardson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13), Bruce Campbell (Ash vs Evil Dead) and many more, it’s a fun-but-frightening blast from the horror genre’s nostalgic past that fuses supernatural scares with tons of teenage terror.
Hysteria! Premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning Oct. 18.
The horror thrills on Peacock this month reach even deeper into the genre’s big-screen past, with October bringing an enormous slate of Halloween-season movie titles both fresh from theaters and familiar as spooky-season rites of passage.
Recent chillers The Mouse Trap (Oct. 1) and Blackwater Lane (Oct. 4) kick things off by making their streaming premieres only on Peacock, while a slew of scary favorites — from the downright terrifying (I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Fly, The Craft, Jennifer’s Body) to the whimsical and family-friendly (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, the Harry Potter film franchise) — all arrive on the bird app just in time for Halloween.
Beyond this month’s streaming screams, there’s oodles more to binge on Peacock in October, including the exclusive streaming premiere of coming-of-age comedy Dìdi (Oct. 4) and a royal reality check when Queens Court returns for its second season (Oct. 6). Peacock’s also the place to catch the premiere of new original docuseries Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Oct. 3), plus the spellbinding real-life mystery of Anatomy of Lies (Oct. 15), which follows the Hollywood story of Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch to some extraordinarily surprising places.
Last but not least, Oct. 31 marks the hugely anticipated Peacock streaming premiere of Despicable Me 4, even as the Universal Pictures and Illumination animated hit inches ever closer to a mind-boggling billion-dollar haul at the box office. From Shrek to The Croods to Kung Fu Panda 4 and more, it’s just one of the many animated greats available on the platform this month — all in celebration of DreamWorks Animation’s 30th anniversary.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in October 2024
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock October Highlights
October 1: The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)*
October 1: Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz (Live on the NBC News NOW channel from 8-11 p.m. ET)
October 3: Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)*
October 4: Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)*
October 4: Didi (Peacock Exclusive)*
October 6: Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
October 10: Teacup, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
October 10: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
October 15: Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)*
October 18: Hysteria!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
October 31: Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)*
Movies (Streaming Octoberr 1)
1408*
Abduction (2011)*
After All These Years
Alpha & Omega
Arachnophobia*
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
The Big Short
The Blob (1988)
Campfire Kiss
Casper (‘95)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Casper’s Scare School (‘06)
Christine (1983)
Christmas at Dollywood
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
The Craft
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Darjeeling Limited
Death Becomes Her
The Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
Down In The Valley
Drag Me to Hell*
Engaging Father Christmas
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Feeling of Home
The Final Girls*
Flushed Away
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature*
Fright Night
Get a Job
Girlfriendship
Good Morning Christmas!
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest*
The Hitcher
Holiday Date
Home (‘15)*
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer*
I’m Not There
Isle of Dogs
It Follows
Jennifer’s Body
Karen Kingsbury’s a Time to Dance
Land of the Lost
Last Night in Soho*
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Making Waves
Malignant
Masters of the Universe
Meatballs
My Soul to Take
New In Town
Office Space
One Perfect Wedding
Open By Christmas
The Open Road
Patient Zero
Point Break
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies*
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy*
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
The Royal Tenenbaums
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill*
Spy Next Door
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
Vice
W.
Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winter Castle
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2*
Arriving after October 1
October 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie*
October 4
Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)*
Didi (Peacock Exclusive)*
Honeymoon
I Saw the Devil
October 5
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
October 6
Autumn at Apple Hill
October 8
Fall*
October 11
A Nanny to Die For*
Asteroid City*
Ragnarok
October 13
Haunted Wedding
October 16
Furious 7
October 17
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
The Angel Tree
A Bride For Christmas
Christmas at Cartwright’s
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Holly Lodge
A Christmas Carousel
Christmas Cookies
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
The Christmas House
Christmas In Evergreen
Christmas In Homestead
Christmas In Love
Christmas In Rome
Christmas In The Air
Christmas In Vienna
Christmas Incorporated
Christmas Land
A Christmas Miracle
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow
Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle
A Dickens Of A Holiday!
Finding Father Christmas
Finding Santa
A Holiday Spectacular
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Last Vermont Christmas
Love You Like Christmas
Magic Stocking
Magical Christmas Ornaments
Marry Me At Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Memories of Christmas
My Christmas Love
The National Tree
Once Upon A Holiday
Road To Christmas
Rocky Mountain Christmas
Santa Suit, The
Sharing Christmas
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Sister Swap: Christmas In The City
A Song For Christmas
Tis The Season For Love
The Town Christmas Forgot
The Wishing Tree
October 18
Every Body*
October 22
Bad River
October 23
Compliance
Flawless
Shoplifters
Tyrel
The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow
The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari
October 25
The Hero Of Color City
October 31
Despicable Me 4
A Brilliant Young Mind
Transpecos
New Episodes Weekly
The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)
The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10
Chicago PD, Season 12
Chicago Fire, Season 13
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Found, Season 2 (NBC)
Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)
The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
New October Additions
From September 30:
Ashlee + Evan, Season 1 (E!)
Dash Dolls, Season 1 (E!)
Dating No Filter, Seasons 1-2 (E!)
EJNYC, Season 1 (E!)
Famously Single, Seasons 1-2 (E!)
Ice Loves Coco, Seasons 1-3 (E!)
Kandi Koated Nights, Season 1 (Bravo)
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 10th Anniversary Special (E!)
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Christmas Special (E!)
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Happy Birthday Kim (E!)
Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons, Season 1 (E!)
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Seasons 1-3 (E!)
Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Seasons 1-2 (E!)
Mother Funders, Season 1 (Bravo)
New Money, Season 1 (E!)
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Season 1-4 (E!)
Rob & Chyna, Season 1 (E!)
Second Wives Club, Season 1 (E!)
To Rome For Love, Season 1 (Bravo)
WAGS Atlanta, Season 1 (E!)
Your Husband Is Cheating On Us, Season 1 (Bravo)
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)
Live Events:
October 3-4: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge - Indianapolis
October 4: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
October 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP
October 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 7
October 5: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 6
October 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
October 5: WWE Bad Blood
October 5-6: Breeders Cup Challenge Series
October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 6: Paris-Tours
October 6: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
October 6: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC
October 6: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
October 10-12: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans
October 11: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC
October 11-13: World Aquatics High Diving World Cup - Brazil
October 12: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 7
October 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame
October 12: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
October 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Panamá
October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants
October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 13: World Surf League Season Recap – Tahiti to Trestles
October 13: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC
October 16: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
October 18-19: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame
October 18-19: IMSA – COTA
October 18-20: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai
October 18-20: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate America
October 19: Boxxer - Adam Azim v Ohara Davies
October 19: Premier League Matchweek 8
October 19: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 8
October 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State
October 19: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC
October 19: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC
October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa
October 23: Big East Men & Women’s Media Day
October 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Iceland
October 24-26: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals
October 25: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
October 25-26: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Island vs. Notre Dame
October 25-27: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate Canada
October 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 9
October 26: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 9
October 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue
October 26: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
October 26-27: World Cup Short Track - Montreal #1
October 27: NXT Halloween Havoc
October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 27: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC
October 27: U.S. Women’ Soccer - USA vs. Iceland
October 27: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
October 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Argentina
October 31-September 2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals
News Programming & Talk Shows
Live Event
Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
Cardigan Classic
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only:
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31)