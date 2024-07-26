The movie premiered to wide acclaim at Sundance before premiering in theaters.

Everything You Need to Know About Dìdi, the Summer's Best Coming-of-Age Movie

Although many 13-year-old boys are probably upset that they aren’t old enough to see this weekend’s big blockbuster opening, there’s another movie hitting theaters that’s actually about that unique, complicated, and occasionally magical time when kids start to grow up. Dìdi, a coming-of-age movie from Focus Features that premiered to wide acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, opens in theaters today.

Dìdi is Taiwanese American director Sean Wang’s debut film, and he also wrote and produced the semi-autobiographical movie as well. Here’s the synopsis, per the Sundance Film Festival:

“In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can’t teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom.”

Actor Izaac Wang (no relation) stars as the main character, Chris Wang. Before Dìdi, you might have seen him in the 2019 comedy Good Boys and as the voice of Boun in the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon. Joan Chen, known for films like the Best Picture-winning historical epic The Last Emperor, plays young Chris’ mother, Chungsing Wang. Shirley Chen plays his older sister — and the movie’s title actually means “little brother" in Mandarin.

Chris Wang (Izaac Wang), Nai Nai (Chang Li Hua), and Chungsing Wang (Joan Chen) appear in in writer/director Sean Wang's DÌDI, a Focus Features release. Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features / Talking Fish Pictures, LLC. © 2024 All Rights Reserved.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu makes a cameo appearance.

There’s a trailer for the movie, which is described as earnest, emotional, and funny, which you can watch above.

On Rotten Tomatoes, an imperfect but useful tool for gauging the reception of a movie, Dìdi has a 94 percent approval rating. The movie premiered at Sundance on January 19 before Focus Features acquired the distribution rights.

Dìdi opened wide on July 26 and is currently in theaters.