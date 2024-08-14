Humanity is Losing Control in First Terrifying Teaser Trailer for Peacock's Teacup

Teacup arrives on Peacock with its first two episodes Friday, October 10.

Humans like to think they're in control. It's a rather nifty illusion that prevents society from crumbling in the face of a universe more vast and apathetic than anyone of us would care to imagine. But when something comes along and disrupts our carefully maintained — yet incredibly brittle — sense of fabricated order, then the real terror begins.

That's the main conceit behind the latest teaser for Teacup, a Peacock series executive-produced by horror maven James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring) under his Atomic Monster banner. Loosely Inspired by the bestselling 1988 novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, the project follows a group of people desperately trying to grapple with forces far beyond their control.

Yvonne Strahovski (The Tomorrow War) and Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom) lead the ensemble as concerned parents, Maggie and James Chenoweth. Chaske Spencer (the Twilight films), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands), Boris McGiver (Servant), Caleb Dolden (Follow Me), Emilie Bierre (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets) co-star. Check them out in the new teaser trailer and official photos from the series below.

Watch Peacock's Teaser Trailer for Teacup

Peacock Debuts New Images from New James Wan Horror Series Teacup

Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth, Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley, and Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Diany Rodriguez as Valeria Shanley and Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth, Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth, Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth, and Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly and Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Scott Speedman as James Chenowet in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

What is Teacup About?

All we know for certain about the story right now, is that it centers around "a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive." Showrunner and executive producer Ian McCulloch (formerly a consulting producer on Yellowstone and Chicago Fire) has purposefully kept details — including an explanation of the meaning behind the title — to a bare minimum.

"Stinger is now Teacup," he said in a previous statement, referring to the original source material. "The reasons for this are too spoiler-y to share but watch the first few episodes and all will be revealed. Point being, the series is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic — of the keyhole variety, of course."

"Teacup defies easy labels," added Wan. "It's a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all. We hope you enjoy this wild ride as much as we've loved creating it!"

According to this blog post from McCammon, the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel did feature the visual of "a teacup being placed over a wasp that was on a window, trapping it in." Perhaps the rural Georgians find themselves trapped by an otherworldly power? Your guess is as good as ours!

How to Watch Teacup

Orson McNab (Rob Morgan) on Teacup Episode 102. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

The first two episodes of Teacup (helmed by executive producer and Bly Manor alumnus E.L. Katz) are scheduled to hit Peacock Friday, October 10. From there, the streamer will continue to drop dual episodes on a weekly basis through Halloween.

In addition to Wan and Katz, the show's executive producers also include Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and McCammon.

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!