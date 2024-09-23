Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Peacock Scares Up 150+ New Horror Movies & Shows for Halloween - Here's What's Coming
Satanic panic series Hysteria! and James Wan’s Teacup lead the horrifically huge lineup of scares heading to Peacock this fall.
If you’re feeling a chilly tingle creeping up your spine these days, don’t worry — the swelter-y dog days of summer aren’t over quite yet. You’re probably just sensing the fast approach of Halloween season, which on Peacock means a mega-list of scary streaming originals and good old-fashioned fright flicks.
With a sinister shudder, the bird app beckons fans to face your fears this spooky season with a massive September and October streaming slate that draws fresh blood from just about every conceivable corner of the big and small-screen horror-verse. This year, Peacock is eyeing no fewer than 150 new Halloween titles all heading to the service from now through All Hallow’s Eve.
Chances are your favorite creepy fright flick is in the lineup somewhere, but movies are just the start of all the horror Peacock has in store this fall. Teacup, the hugely anticipated new horror series straight from the demented mind of James Wan (Annabelle, The Conjuring), comes stalking onto the platform October 10 as an exclusive Peacock original series, followed close behind by Hysteria!, the all-new, all-original Peacock series that dives headfirst into a small town’s satanic-panic scare in the 1980s.
If it’s movies you do crave, though, Peacock is definitely digging deep into the season’s scary spirit. October 1 marks the Peacock-exclusive streaming premiere of The Mouse Trap, this year’s twisted live-action movie take on a certain classic cartoon icon we all know and — at least until now — adored.
You won’t have to wait ’til October, though, to face your fears amid a much, much bigger list of movie scares: Peacock’s splitting its Halloween movie lineup all across September and October, filling the cauldron with familiar Universal classics like Frankenstein, The Raven, and Phantom of the Opera, alongside nostalgic heart-stoppers like Child’s Play, The Craft, and Candyman. Heck, even entire franchises are arriving to curdle your blood this fall, including Saw, The Purge, and Leprechaun, alongside bespoke Blumhouse studio greats including Get Out, Halloween Kills, and Happy Death Day.
Check out Peacock’s full Halloween-season streaming lineup below, crammed with absolutely all the tricks and treats you’ll need to get into the spooky spirit.
All the Halloween Horror Titles Streaming on Peacock in September 2024
**All titles streaming from September 1**
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Bride Of Frankenstein
Candyman (1992)
Child's Play (1988)
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of The Werewolf
Dawn of The Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil's Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula (1979)
Dracula's Daughter
The Evil Of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Forever Purge
Frankenstein (1931)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
The Grudge (2004)
Halloween (2018)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2u
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man's Revenge
The Invisible Woman (1940)
It Came From Outer Space
Land of The Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Mama
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (2017)
The Mummy's Curse
The Mummy's Ghost
The Mummy's Hand
The Mummy's Tomb
Night Monster
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Night Of The Living Dead 3D
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
The People Under The Stairs
Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
Prince Of Darkness
The Raven (1935)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
The Scorpion King
Shaun Of The Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Son Of Frankenstein
Split
The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Tales From The Hood
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Texas Chainsaw 3D
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Us
Videodrome
Village Of The Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf Of London
The World's End
All the Halloween Horror Titles Coming to Peacock in October 2024
**Titles streaming from October 1**
1408
Arachnophobia
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
The Blob (1988)
Casper (1995)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Casper's Scare School (2006)
Christine (1983)
The Craft
The Devil's Rejects
Don't Be Afraid of The Dark
Drag Me To Hell
The Final Girls
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Freaky
Fright Night (2011)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
It Follows
Jennifer's Body
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Malignant
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
My Soul To Take
Patient Zero
The Possession Of Hannah Grace
Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie's Halloween
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
**Streaming from October 8**
Fall
**Streaming from October 10**
Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 Premiere (2 Episodes streaming)
Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.
**Streaming from October 17**
Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 (Episodes 3 & 4)
**Streaming from October 18**
Hysteria! (Peacock Original) — Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes streaming)
When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realizes they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.
**Streaming from October 24**
Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 (Episodes 5 & 6)
**Streaming from October 31**
Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 (Episodes 7 & 8)