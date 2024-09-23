Satanic panic series Hysteria! and James Wan’s Teacup lead the horrifically huge lineup of scares heading to Peacock this fall.

Peacock Scares Up 150+ New Horror Movies & Shows for Halloween - Here's What's Coming

If you’re feeling a chilly tingle creeping up your spine these days, don’t worry — the swelter-y dog days of summer aren’t over quite yet. You’re probably just sensing the fast approach of Halloween season, which on Peacock means a mega-list of scary streaming originals and good old-fashioned fright flicks.

With a sinister shudder, the bird app beckons fans to face your fears this spooky season with a massive September and October streaming slate that draws fresh blood from just about every conceivable corner of the big and small-screen horror-verse. This year, Peacock is eyeing no fewer than 150 new Halloween titles all heading to the service from now through All Hallow’s Eve.

Chances are your favorite creepy fright flick is in the lineup somewhere, but movies are just the start of all the horror Peacock has in store this fall. Teacup, the hugely anticipated new horror series straight from the demented mind of James Wan (Annabelle, The Conjuring), comes stalking onto the platform October 10 as an exclusive Peacock original series, followed close behind by Hysteria!, the all-new, all-original Peacock series that dives headfirst into a small town’s satanic-panic scare in the 1980s.

If it’s movies you do crave, though, Peacock is definitely digging deep into the season’s scary spirit. October 1 marks the Peacock-exclusive streaming premiere of The Mouse Trap, this year’s twisted live-action movie take on a certain classic cartoon icon we all know and — at least until now — adored.

You won’t have to wait ’til October, though, to face your fears amid a much, much bigger list of movie scares: Peacock’s splitting its Halloween movie lineup all across September and October, filling the cauldron with familiar Universal classics like Frankenstein, The Raven, and Phantom of the Opera, alongside nostalgic heart-stoppers like Child’s Play, The Craft, and Candyman. Heck, even entire franchises are arriving to curdle your blood this fall, including Saw, The Purge, and Leprechaun, alongside bespoke Blumhouse studio greats including Get Out, Halloween Kills, and Happy Death Day.

Check out Peacock’s full Halloween-season streaming lineup below, crammed with absolutely all the tricks and treats you’ll need to get into the spooky spirit.

All the Halloween Horror Titles Streaming on Peacock in September 2024

Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's Get Out Photo: Blumhouse

**All titles streaming from September 1**

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Bride Of Frankenstein

Candyman (1992)

Child's Play (1988)

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of The Werewolf

Dawn of The Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil's Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (1979)

Dracula's Daughter

The Evil Of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Forever Purge

Frankenstein (1931)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

The Grudge (2004)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2u

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man's Revenge

The Invisible Woman (1940)

It Came From Outer Space

Land of The Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Mama

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (2017)

The Mummy's Curse

The Mummy's Ghost

The Mummy's Hand

The Mummy's Tomb

Night Monster

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Night Of The Living Dead 3D

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

The People Under The Stairs

Phantom Of The Opera (1943)

Phantom Of The Opera (1962)

Prince Of Darkness

The Raven (1935)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

The Scorpion King

Shaun Of The Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Son Of Frankenstein

Split

The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx

Studio 666

Tales From The Hood

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Texas Chainsaw 3D

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Us

Videodrome

Village Of The Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf Of London

The World's End

All the Halloween Horror Titles Coming to Peacock in October 2024

The Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) appears in Freaky (2020). Photo: FREAKY - Official Trailer (HD)/Universal Pictures YouTube

**Titles streaming from October 1**

1408

Arachnophobia

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The Blob (1988)

Casper (1995)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Casper's Scare School (2006)

Christine (1983)

The Craft

The Devil's Rejects

Don't Be Afraid of The Dark

Drag Me To Hell

The Final Girls

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Freaky

Fright Night (2011)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

It Follows

Jennifer's Body

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Malignant

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

My Soul To Take

Patient Zero

The Possession Of Hannah Grace

Pride, Prejudice and Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

**Streaming from October 8**

Fall

**Streaming from October 10**

Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 Premiere (2 Episodes streaming)

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

**Streaming from October 17**

Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 (Episodes 3 & 4)

**Streaming from October 18**

A scene from Season 1 Episode 2 of Peacock's Hysteria! Photo: Daniel Delgado/Peacock

Hysteria! (Peacock Original) — Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes streaming)

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realizes they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

**Streaming from October 24**

Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 (Episodes 5 & 6)

**Streaming from October 31**

Teacup (Peacock Original) — Season 1 (Episodes 7 & 8)