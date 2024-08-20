Dermot Mulroney and His Wife Rescued an Adorable Puppy with the Biggest Brown Eyes

The Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. First Responders Don't Let Anything Stop Them | One Chicago | NBC

The new Chicago Fire star gives all the adoption credit to his wife of 16 years, Prima Apollinaare.

While Dermot Mulroney's professional life is heating up with his new role on Chicago Fire, his personal life has also taken a heartwarming turn after he and his wife welcomed a new puppy to the family.

As one of the most versatile actors in the industry, Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens when Mulroney joins the One Chicago universe in Season 13. Fans can expect Mulroney to bring a fresh dynamic to Firehouse 51 as his presence shakes things up in an era of dramatic twists and turns. On July 2024, Mulroney shared his excitement on Instagram. After starring in several Chicago-based projects, he couldn't be more thrilled to return to the Windy City.

"Overjoyed to join 🔥⭐️🙏 #ChicagoFire #firehouse51 in my adopted hometown #mybestfriendswedding #crisisnbc #shameless," Mulroney captioned the stirring announcement.

The chameleonic actor is bound to be an exciting addition to the One Chicago family, and in the meantime, his own family has grown. Mulroney took to Instagram on August 20 with a fun-filled update: He has rescued a puppy!

Dermot Mulroney's new rescue puppy

Already, Mulroney's new puppy has already become a bit of a star of her own after he shared an adorable slideshow of pictures of his new Chihuahua mix named Sweetie. As expected, the little pup is absolutely darling with big, brown eyes that could steal any heart.

"Woof! she did it again - @shesingshesung rescued another one," Mulroney captioned the sweet slideshow of pet pictures. "Meet Sweetie aka Swee' Pea ❤️🐶."

While everyone can appreciate a dog picture, Mulroney delivered the aww factor in spades. In one pic, Mulroney poses with little Sweetie in his arms; in another, Mulroney beams ear to ear while walking Sweetie. A Chicago Fire fan was keen to comment on Mulroney's latest furry friend's status at the firehouse next season. "That needs to be #house51 #chicagofire new mascot when you take over as chief lol," the Chi-Hard suggested.

Dermot Mulroney's sweet family with wife Prima Apollinaare

Tharita Cesaroni and Dermot Mulroney attend the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

Of course, the person responsible for uniting Mulroney with his precious furry friend is his wife, Italian singer-songwriter Prima Apollinaare (previously Tharita Cesaroni). Mulroney and Apollinaare have been married for more than a decade. They began dating in 2008, welcoming their eldest daughter, Mabel Ray Mulroney, that same year. Later in 2008, Mulroney and Apollinaare tied the knot. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Sally Mulroney, in 2009. Mulroney also has a son, Clyde Keener Mulroney, from his previous marriage to actress Catherine Keener.

Mulroney and Apollinaare are both avid music lovers. Fun fact for Chi-Hards: Mulroney is an accomplished cellist who has appeared on numerous film soundtracks. The man knows how to build suspense both on-screen and off. Apollinaire is a passionate singer who has released music since 2017 with her debut single, "Stand Up for Love." Apollinaare has since premiered several infectious projects, her latest release being her 2024 album, 22, featuring a 10-track lineup of songs.

