Colin Jost & Michael Che Crashed Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Tell Summer News Jokes

Colin Jost and Michael Che Crash Jimmy's Monologue to Tell Jokes About Summer News

Ahead of their New York After Dark live Peacock special, the duo provided some "Weekend Update"-style commentary on summer events.

We're weeks away from Saturday Night Live's Season 50 premiere, and days away from Colin Jost and Michael Che's live Peacock comedy special, New York After Dark. But the longtime "Weekend Update" co-hosts missed a lot of major news over the summer — so they had to crash Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show monologue on September 9 to provide their signature commentary on events from the past few months.

"Well, over the summer, Louisiana became the first state to mandate that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom...wait. What?" Fallon began. "I can't do this joke. That news is almost three months old?" That's when the curtain parted to reveal Jost and Che.

"The news you were talking about — it seems old to you, Jimmy, but we've been away all summer," Jost said. "There's been so much news that we have not been able to joke about."

"'Yeah, so we were wondering, would it be okay if we told some of those jokes from the summer right now?" Che chimed in.

Colin Jost, host Jimmy Fallon, and comedian Michael Che during a monologue walk-on on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2017 on Monday, September 9, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Colin Jost and Michael Che crashed Jimmy Fallon's monologue last night

Fallon took it from the top, with Jost and Che serving the punchlines this time.

"This summer, Louisiana became the first state to mandate that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom," the Tonight Show Host began.

"Wow! Every public school classroom," Jost reacted. "My only question is, what's public school?"

Fallon chased a joke about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate with a less political joke.

"There was a report this summer that the best cities in the U.S. to retire are Minneapolis, Orlando, and Cincinnati," Fallon set up.

"Yes, while the worst city to retire in is, once again, Elder Abuse, New Mexico," Jost finished.

After a few more cracks — including one more jab about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud, following the bit in their Season 49 finale joke swap — Fallon plugged their upcoming New York After Dark special.

Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark streams live on September 12

Peacock's first-ever live comedy special takes place on Thursday, September 12, at Brooklyn venue The Bell House. Hosted by Jost and Che, the as-yet-unannounced lineup of comics will be a mix of up-and-coming talent and familiar faces.

Grammy-winning hip-hop ensemble 1500 or Nothin' will act as house band, and as for what else to expect? You'll have to watch in real time on Peacock to find out.