Coco Gauff Crashed The Tonight Show and Brought Her Mini French Open Trophy

The tennis star made her late night debut during Jimmy Fallon's WePost game — and got a standing ovation.

It's safe to say that Coco Gauff's having an incredible month. On June 7, 2025, Gauff became the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams' victory in 2015. In the days since, the 21-year-old tennis superstar has taken a well-deserved victory lap — including a surprise visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 10.

Host Jimmy Fallon was in the middle of his WePost game with announcer Steve Higgins and house band The Roots, in which the audience votes on which social media post Fallon should make, when Gauff made her unexpected walk-on.

Jimmy Fallon's audience gave Coco Gauff a standing ovation

"Coco Gauff!" Fallon cheered, as the audience rose to their feet to give the American champion a standing ovation. Gauff encouraged Fallon to go on with his game, and while he said "you did just win the French Open, it's true, it's not up to me. We have to let the audience decide."

By unanimous decree via their clickers, the audience voted that Fallon post this important message: "Coco Gauff is a national treasure and one of the greatest athletes living today." Can't argue with that!

Tennis player Coco Gauff makes a surprise appearance during “WePost” with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 122 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Why does Coco Gauff have a mini French Open trophy? Winners of the French open are awarded a small replica of the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy, while the real (and larger) trophy remains in France. "This is the replica trophy that we get to take home," Gauff told Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie during a June 9 TODAY visit. "It is adorable. It’s mini-size, like the little mini-brands, so that’s what this is. It looks just like the real one, just smaller."

Tennis player Coco Gauff appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 122 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

She also explained why she was carrying a tiny trophy in a TikTok post made on the plane home from Paris. "This is the trophy that you guys see, that I take pictures with, do press with, and all that," she explained, over a photo of her holding the real trophy aloft post-win. Then she held the "really small" version she received, placing it next to a barely-smaller Perrier bottle and glass for scale.

Petite as it is, Gauff added that "it is very pretty," and ultimately, "it's the memories that matter the most."

Gauff defeated top-ranked Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka to win her first French Open title. Per NBC Sports, the champion thanked her parents for taking on everything "from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it.”