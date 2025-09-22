Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Hilarious Taylor Swift Fake-Out on the Jumbotron at the Chiefs vs. Giants Game

It’s become a bit of a game within the game the past couple of NFL seasons to keep an eye on Kansas City Chiefs games to see if the team’s most famous fan is in attendance. So the crew running the Jumbotron at the Chiefs vs. New York Giants game on Sunday night had a bit of fun with the Taylor Swift fans hoping for a sighting of Travis Kelce’s superstar fiancé.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Giants 22-9 to notch their first win of the season last night, in a game played in primetime on NBC and Peacock for Sunday Night Football. But during the game, the commentators casually mentioned there’d been no sighting of Swift in the stands or in the VIP boxes (there’s still no word on if she was at the game, though signs point to not likely, as she wasn’t seen).

RELATED: Was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Giants Game to Watch Travis Kelce Play?

“Taylor Cam” prank at the Chiefs vs. Giants Game

Now THATâs a Giants legend. pic.twitter.com/vRJd888F1r — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 22, 2025

But that didn’t stop the in-stadium announcer crew from playing up the suspense of whether or not Swift was in the stadium somewhere at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the game, the stadium started playing Swift’s hit song “Welcome to New York” from her album 1989.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Gives Travis Kelce Advice on Wedding Planning with Taylor Swift: "Don't..."

From there, the Jumbotron feed cut to a handheld camera tracking its way through the stands, with a “Taylor Cam” icon in the corner. Which, it did find a Taylor — just probably not the Taylor many music fans were expected. The camera stalked through the crowd and past a few blonde heads from behind before it finally closed in on NFL Hall of Famer and Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, smiling and chomping on a cigar.

Check out the clip from inside the stadium right here.

So yes, the “Taylor Cam” did succeed in finding a famous Taylor.

Taylor played his full career for the Giants from 1981-1993, and is one of the best linebackers to ever play the game. He was a part of two Super Bowl wins (1986 and 1990) and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 1986. He was also a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1981, 1982 and 1986) among myriad other career accomplishments.

RELATED: The Full 2025-2026 Sunday Night Football Schedule

Who plays next on Sunday Night Football? Sunday Night Football is back in action this weekend on NBC and Peacock when the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys on September 28.

The Packers are led by quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs. They’ll be looking to head into Dallas to knock off quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, as both teams try to notch an early win to bolster their eventual playoff resume for later this winter.