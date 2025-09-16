Peacock NBA Mondays to Feature First-Time "On the Bench" Analysts: What is It?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Isaiah Hartenstein #55, and Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder share a laugh on the bench during the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

With such an amazing team of analysts assembled, we already knew that the NBA's return to NBC and debut on Peacock would offer the most inside coverage around, but we didn't realize it would be this inside!

Today, NBC Sports announced that in an industry first, all 23 Peacock NBA Monday games throughout the 2025-26 season will feature a dedicated "On the Bench" analyst, seated courtside, right there on the bench next to the team their covering. Yeah, that's access.

Peacock NBA Monday's new "On the Bench" courtside analyst explained

Jimmy Butler #10, of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry #30, of the Golden State Warriors look on from the bench during the game during round 2 game 3 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: David Dow/NBAE/Getty Images

When Peacock NBA Monday debuts October 27 with Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers facing Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, the new franchise will feature a brand spanking new production innovation, two "On the Bench" analysts, one sitting courtside on the bench alongside the Cavs coaches, the other sitting on the opposite Pistons bench. Such unique access will allow for the unprecedented inside analysis.

Found exclusively on Peacock NBA Monday all season long, "On the Bench" allows analysts an even better vantage point than the one they'd usually have sitting next to the play-by-play announcer. Being positioned near the assistant coaches of their assigned team gives "On the Bench" analysts the best spot to listen in on huddles and timeouts, and to communicate the feel of the game straight from action.

And that inside coverage happens well before the game too, as each "On the Bench" analyst will also be immersed with their dedicated team for shoot arounds and in the locker room leading up to the game. In the case of the debut game, former Purdue standout Robbie Hummel will be on the Pistons bench, and longtime NBA veteran Austin Rivers will be on the Cavs' bench, bringing all the action that much closer.

“Never before has a game featured an analyst dedicated exclusively to each team with such unparalleled access,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports, in a statement. “Each analyst will be dedicated to telling the story of the game through the lens of their team. At the same time, we will respect the sanctity of the inside information our analysts are able to hear but will always strive to give the audience unique insights that only this type of access can provide. We’re grateful to the NBA and its teams for their vision and faith in our ability to provide this first-of-its-kind coverage.”

Of course, "On the Bench" is just part of the amazing coverage offered on Peacock NBA Monday this season. Fans will also get to enjoy “Peacock Performance View,” with on-screen stats and data, as well as “Peacock ScoreCard,” a new “bingo meets fantasy sports” real-time interactive feature. And then coming in the second half of the season, “Courtside Live” will give fans unique insider angles to bring you even further into the action.

Look for “On the Bench” during all 23 regular season NBA games exclusive to Peacock this season.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers tosses the ball back during a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his thumb against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images; Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

What is Peacock NBA Monday? Every Monday night throughout the NBA regular season, Peacock NBA Monday will feature as many as three NBA games streaming nationwide, as well as a 30-minute pre-games studio program featuring NBC Sports' top-notch analysts.

Beyond Peacock, NBC Sports' NBA coverage is returning to NBC for the first time in more than two decades. All in all, fans will be presented with 100 regular-season NBA games, with dedicated airtime on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, as well as coverage of All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs. Just some of the big names slated to bring you best-in-the-business coverage include former NBA greats Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

The 2025-26 NBA season officially tips off Tuesday, October 21 on NBC (and simulcast on Peacock) with a double header featuring Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets visiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors visiting LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.