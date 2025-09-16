Who Plays on Sunday Night Football This Week on NBC & Peacock? (September 21, 2025)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri; Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants hands the ball off during the first half of the NFL 2025 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.

We're now onto Week 3 of the NFL regular season, and we've already seen a lot of great action. In just two weeks, we've had a Super Bowl rematch, games sliding into overtime, convincing wins from future playoff contenders, and surprises from rising stars. In other words, the NFL is in full swing, and so is Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock!

This Sunday, September 21, the SNF crew returns for yet another primetime showdown after Week 1's thrilling Bills' win, and Week 2's convincing victory for the Falcons. This time it's a cross-conference matchup between two of the most storied franchises in the league, and a potential showcase for two household name quarterbacks both looking to prove they've still got it.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week (September 21)? For Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, Sunday Night Football will head to MetLIfe Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the New York Giants, where the Giants will play host to the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs as both teams try to rebound after starting the season 0-2.

Though both teams are naturally looking for a win, they're coming at it from different places. The Giants have faced several seasons of disappointment, personnel issues, and quarterback crises, and now they're finally looking like they might get back on track with the addition of veteran passer Russell Wilson. Wilson and company gave the Cowboys a fight all the way into overtime in Week 2, very nearly clinching the game, and now they get to build on that in their home opener.

But of course, the road to their first victory of the season will not be easy, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are ready to prove to the whole football world that they haven't lost their magic. The most dominant force in the AFC over the last six years, the Chiefs dropped their kickoff game to the Chargers in Sao Paulo, and then blew their home opener in Week 2 in a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles. The season is young, but the Chiefs are not a team that's accustomed to losing streaks, and with the Giants' struggles still very present, they'll be looking to march into MetLife and prove that they're still the team people remember, which could definitely lead to some fireworks.

