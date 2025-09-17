Is Taylor Swift Coming to This Week's Chiefs vs. Giants Game to Watch Travis Kelce?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Will Swift make it to this week's Chiefs game on Sunday Night Football? Here's what we know.

We're heading into Week 3 of the exciting 2025 NFL season! For many, the play on the field is the focus, but there are plenty who also enjoy catching the celebrity sightings when they show up at games around the country.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Of course, the number one civilian cheerleader everyone is keeping weekly tabs on is pop star Taylor Swift, who recently got engaged to Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. And their weekly "will they, won't they" is mostly centered on whether Swift will show up in the Chiefs' VIP box for games.

RELATED: Who Plays on Sunday Night Football This Week on NBC & Peacock? (September 21, 2025)

Swift was absolutely present for the Chiefs' home opener last Sunday, for their epic 2025 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, everybody's wondering if she will be on the road with Kelce this Sunday, September 21, for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Sunday Night Football game? Right now, we don't know. There's been no word yet on if Swift will make it to this week's Kansas City Chiefs game, though she has been a frequent attendee in recent seasons to see Kelce play, so we'll keep an eye out on if she makes it to the game!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in the Meatpacking District on December 28, 2024 in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Taylor Swift made her debut cheering on then boyfriend Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. Per The Tennessean, the musician has attended 24 Chiefs' games (regular season/post season, and Super Bowl) since her relationship with Kelce became official. As a spectator, she's been pretty charmed in watching the team tally up 19 wins, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl ring.

RELATED: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Stun with Country Star at Patrick Mahomes' 30th Birthday Party

So far in the 2025 NFL season, Swift has only attended the home opener on September 14 against the Eagles. Also per The Tennessean's Swift Beat, she often attends home games at Arrowhead Stadium because of their specific security protocols and her ability to be in the VIP box safely.

What are the chances Swift might attend the Chiefs vs. Giants game?

Well, we know Swift enjoys watching Kelce at work, so we're saying there's a chance. And there's also the potential of seeing the Chiefs get their first win of the new season in person, as the squad is currently 0-2, and has lost three in a row going back to last year's Super Bowl. So they could use a little extra cheering.

Also, this Sunday night's game is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (right outside New York City), which could be a good venue for Swift to appear at because of her deep ties in the area. Per Parade Home & Garden, Swift has two bespoke compounds in the Tribeca area of Manhattan. That's just a ride across the Hudson River to get home for the global superstar. It's often cited as place where she hosts parties with friends, so this game could be a good excuse to entertain this weekend.

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will search for their first win of the season against the also-winless New York Giants, this week on Sunday Night Football, September 21, on NBC and Peacock.