How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 5: Manchester United vs. Chelsea & More on Peacock

The Red Devils host the Blues at Old Trafford as England’s top flight heads into Matchweek 5.

After last week's thrilling series of matches in England’s top flight, the 2025-2026 Premier League season now heads into its fifth round of competition this weekend with all the pitch-perfect action available across NBC.com, USA Network, and Peacock.

As teams continue to gel, every contest promises more exceptional play. Last week, Erling Haaland and Manchester City asserted their dominance over their crosstown rivals with a 3-0 statement win, proving Ruben Amorim’s 14th-place Red Devils still have a ways to go. Bournemouth’s masterclass in grit paid off against Brighton, Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade is the boost the Magpies needed, and Arsenal’s Noni Madueke showed us just how deep Arsenal really is after shutting out Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Emirates.

So yeah, the footy action is really starting to cook. But before we take a look at the upcoming Matchweek 5 storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 5, including Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Footy fans can catch all of the action from Matchweek 5 in the English Premier League across NBC.com, USA Network, and Peacock. Matches start as early as 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Saturday, September 20

7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United — Peacock

12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Chelsea — USA Network — NBC.com

3 p.m. ET: Fulham vs. Brentford — USA Network — NBC.com

Sunday, September 21

9 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United — USA Network — NBC.com

9 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Aston Villa — Peacock

11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester City — Peacock

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 5

In Saturday’s early match, Liverpool fans are hoping to get a glimpse of Alexander Isak when the Reds host Everton at Anfield, while Brighton seeks to bounce back from a tough loss to Bournemouth when they clash with Tottenham. Considering Thomas Frank guided the Spurs to three wins in four contests, that could be a tall task.

After giving Liverpool a headache last week, Burnley faces a more favorable matchup against Ange Postecoglou's new Nottingham Forest side. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s fine form this season should see the Eagles dispatch West Ham, as the Hammers seem to be struggling defensively under Graham Potter. Like the Hammers, the last-place Wolves find themselves in the relegation conversation early. They are yet to record a victory in league play, and that’s doubtful to change when they encounter Leeds this weekend at Molineux Stadium.

Manchester United have their issues, but the Red Devils have won two out of their three home matches. That said, Chelsea looks superb and remains unbeaten, in addition to having recent history on their side with their 1-0 win over Man U at Stamford Bridge back in May. Saturday’s final match pits Fulham against Brentford in the London Derby. Though the Cottagers bested the Bees twice last year, Brentford’s scored at least once in each of their matches, including two goals against the Blues.

In Sunday’s opening match between the Magpies and the Cherries, look to Newcastle to pick up where they left off after earning a morale-boosting victory over the Wolves. Winless Aston Villa will have their hands full with Sunderland, who are seeking to extend their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light. If Youri Tielemans is unavailable, it’ll be a long day for Unai Emery’s Villains, and one that could result in the Spanish manager’s sacking.

