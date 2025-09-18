Where to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Big Ten College Football on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jayden Ballard (4) turns up field to gain a first down durning a college football game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 6th, 2025 at Barry Alvarez field inside Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Can the Terrapins get out of Madison with a win? Here's how to find out!

Conference play is officially underway in the Big Ten, and two college football teams looking to get an early lead in the race for bowl eligibility face off in an early kickoff on NBC and streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Maryland (3-0) travels to Madison to take on Wisconsin (2-1) for a 12 p.m. (ET) Big Ten conference game. Maryland is looking to keep its early undefeated streak intact, though Wisconsin should be the toughest opponent the Terrapins have seen yet in this young season. As for Wisconsin, the Badgers are looking to bounce back with a home win after dropping an out of conference matchup in Tuscaloosa last weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

How to watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin? The Maryland vs. Wisconsin game will air exclusively on NBC at 12 p.m. ET, and stream live exclusively on Peacock.

The game kicks off a triple-header of Big Ten action on Saturday, September 20 on NBC and Peacock, with Purdue vs. Notre Dame and Illinois vs. Indiana stacked up behind this one for a full day of college football action.

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. (5) attempts to huddle a Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Donte Harrison (7) during the Northern Illinois Huskies versus the Maryland Terrapins game on September 5, 2025, at SECU Stadium in College Park, MD Photo: Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What time does Maryland vs. Wisconsin kick off this Saturday? The game is scheduled to kick off the early action for college football this Saturday any 12 p.m. ET, from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

What to expect from Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin returns home after its loss to Alabama last week looking to right the ship and get an early win in the Big Ten race. The team just faces one crucial question: Who will be its starting quarterback moving forward? Senior quarterback Billy Edwards, Jr. (who formerly played for Maryland before transferring to Wisconsin) was injured early in the season, clearing the way for sophomore Danny O’Neil to start the past two games in relief. Edwards is listed as “day to day” at this point, and it is unclear if he’ll start or play this weekend.

As for Maryland, the Terrapins are gearing up for their biggest test after opening the season undefeated against Group of Five and Football Championship Subdivision (FBS) opponents. Maryland is led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who has thrown for six touchdowns in those early games but will face a much tougher defense in Madison than he’s seen up to this point.

