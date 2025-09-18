Where to Watch Purdue at Notre Dame: College Football on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines with his team during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2021.

Can the Fighting Irish bounce back after last week’s heartbreaking loss in an instant-classic showdown against Texas A&M?

Hard to believe, but Week 4 of college football is already upon us, and with it, a tale of reset expectations as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the field this weekend still looking for the season’s first win.

Still ranked in the No. 24 spot of this week’s Associated Press poll despite their 0-2 start, Notre Dame next faces the Purdue Boilermakers in a nationally televised game on NBC and Peacock. If there’s still a path to the playoffs in the wake of the Irish’s back-to-back losses to begin the 2025 season, it all starts this weekend — so keep scrolling for all the details on how to watch!

How can you watch the Purdue at Notre Dame college football game on NBC and Peacock? The Purdue Boilermakers travel to Notre Dame stadium in South Bend on Saturday, September 20 to face the Fighting Irish on Notre Dame’s home turf. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game set to broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock.

What to know about the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game

CJ Carr #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Almost exactly one year ago, Notre Dame went on the road and blasted Purdue in a lopsided 66-7 torching that showcased the hot hand (and, in this case, the hot feet) of former Irish QB Riley Leonard, who ran for 100 yards and found the end zone three times on the ground.

This year, new QB CJ Carr will be looking to finally notch the season’s first win in his third career start under head coach Marcus Freeman, after Notre Dame’s first two efforts against ranked opponents this season ended in a pair of close losses. Last week’s heartbreaking 41-40 loss at home to current No. 10-ranked Texas A&M was an instant classic on NBC and Peacock, with the Irish and the Aggies trading body blows right until the game’s final seconds — when Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed found TE Nate Boerkircher in the end zone for the Aggies’ go-ahead score.

Purdue enters the game unranked with a 2-1 record, having notched early wins against Ball State and Southern Illinois before falling at home to USC in Week 3's Big Ten contest by a 33-17 score. Whatever their record, don’t expect the Boilermakers to duplicate their rough showing against Notre Dame in last year’s one-sided affair. This is Purdue’s first year under new head coach Barry Odom, who took on the job after two seasons at UNLV, where he took the Rebels to their first Mountain West championship game in school history… and then did it again the very next year.

This week’s Purdue vs. Notre Dame game on September 20 is only the first in an NBC Sports college football doubleheader. Later that same day, the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini visit the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup of unbeaten and ranked Big Ten teams on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to Big Ten and Notre Dame home games all college football season long, Peacock's also the place to catch simulcast streaming of Sunday Night Football all throughout the 2025 NFL season — not to mention simulcast streaming of NBC Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. Beginning this October, Peacock will also feature a huge slate of NBA basketball action when the league makes its triumphant return to NBC.

