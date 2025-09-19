Love Island Games' Intense Sunday Night Football Challenge Leads to First Public Vote

It's time to whip out the Love Island App and have your say — and watch the Chiefs take on the Giants this weekend on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Episode 4 of Love Island Games Season 2 made way for the first-ever couples challenge of the season, and there was a lot on the line. Ariana Madix dropped a bomb on the Islanders before the competition began: "The couples that perform the worst will face the public vote."

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Brought to us by our friends at Sunday Night Football, the challenge "Playing The Field" was split into two separate heats. The individual heats were divided into two groups, with four couples each.

Group 1

Nicola and Isaiah

Garbi and Kendall

Kay Kay and Chris

Andrea and Toby

Group 2

Justine and Josh

Lucinda and Tyrique

Andreina and Johnny

Solene and Mert

The first heat, tire training, saw the boys "dump flirt fuel" into the girls' football helmets that they then carried across the field using color coded tires laid out for them by their partners. They'd then dump the flirt fuel into a goalpost in an effort to get their football across the point line. The teams had a total of 10 minutes to complete this task.

RELATED: The Love Island Games Season 2 Cast: Every Islander in the Villa So Far

The course for the SNF Challenge on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 4. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

The second heat was all about hurdles, and had the girls crawl low and keep their flirt fuel steady through an obstacle course. This time the points were added to their existing scores.

And if you're a fan of Sunday Night Football like the islanders, you can watch the Chiefs take on the Giants this weekend on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, starting with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET.

How to vote on Love Island Games

If you haven't already, all you need to do is register on the Love Island USA App, available to download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The "Playing The Field" challenge led to the first public vote of the season, but there will be more in the coming weeks. There is no set voting schedule for Love Island Games, so you just need to tune-in and keep up-to-date on the newest episodes to know when it's time to whip out the app.

The Love Island Games airing schedule

Season 2 streams six days a week at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Thursday through to Tuesday on Peacock. It does not come on Wednesdays, aka Hump Day! The season is a total of three weeks long.

New episodes of Love Island: Aftersun stream every Saturday at at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, and it's hosted by UK Season 5 veteran and future Traitors contestant, Maura Higgins.