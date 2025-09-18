How to Watch #9 Illinois at #19 Indiana — Big Ten on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Illinois Football WR Collin Dixon #17 runs with the ball during a college football game between the Western Michigan Broncos and Illinois Fighting Illini on September 13, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.

The Fighting Illini face the Hoosiers in an early-season battle for Big Ten bragging rights… and maybe a whole lot more.

Who would’ve guessed when the 2025 college football season began that all eyes would be on Illinois and Indiana in Week 4? As NBC Sports gears up for a huge Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock, the cross-state rivalry promises to be one of this weekend’s most closely-watched games.

That kind of attention goes with the territory when your program is undefeated and ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — and that’s just where Illinois (No. 9) and Indiana (No. 19) find themselves. The two teams enter their in-conference matchup with perfect unblemished records, each eager to prove they can hang with the Ohio States, Oregons, and Penn States as top-tier Big Ten contenders.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers: How to watch on NBC and Peacock

Illinois Fighting Illini QB Luke Altmyer throws a pass during a college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas Jayhawks on September 7, 2024. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers will be the visiting team on Saturday, September 20 as they make the short border-state jaunt to Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois to face the Illinois Fighting Illini for a Big Ten Saturday Night featured matchup in prime time on NBC and Peacock.

Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m., coming fresh on the heels of the first Saturday game in NBC Sports’ college football doubleheader — a 3:30 p.m. ET showdown between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, also broadcast live across both NBC and Peacock.

What to know about the Illinois vs. Indiana college football game

Khobie Martin #28 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs the ball during the NCAA game between the Indiana State Sycamores and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2025 in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last season under then-first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana posted a remarkable reversal of college football fortune. The Hoosiers ended the season as the nation’s No. 10-ranked team, on the strength of an 11-2 record (8-1 in conference) and a first-round berth in the College Football Playoff. This year, they’ve sailed past lesser competition with blowout wins against Kennesaw State (56-9) and Indiana State (73-0), with their only real challenge coming in a 27-14 Week 1 victory against season opener Old Dominion.

Under fifth-year coach Bret Bielema, Illinois has so far carved a similarly smooth path through their first three weeks of competition. No contest yet this season has been close for the Fighting Illini, who’ve notched lopsided wins against Westerns Illinois (52-3), Duke (45-19), and Western Michigan (38-0). Just as he showed last season, returning Illinois QB Luke Altmyer has a big arm and plenty of passing options downfield — especially versatile WR Hank Beatty, who nabbed eight passes for a career-best 128 yards only two weeks ago against Duke.

Despite the Hoosiers having to break in a new starting QB after departing play caller Kurtis Rourke lit up opposing defenses last season, there’s already early Heisman buzz surrounding Fernando Mendoza, a Cal transfer who toyed with ISU last weekend in a near-perfect 19-20 passing effort that featured six passing TDs for Indiana. But both Illinois and Indiana have proven stingy on defense so far this season, thanks to tougher, more aggressive and physical-minded schemes from this game’s duo of veteran coaches. Through their first three games, the Hoosiers have given up 23 points in total — a near mirror image of the Fighting Illini’s equally-impressive 22 points-allowed stat sheet.

