Why Dakota Johnson Left Craig Melvin Hilariously Speechless on TODAY

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin Enter Their "Craig Era" on TODAY, Say Goodbye to Hoda Kotb

Dakota Johnson's bleeped-out answer to Craig Melvin's question had the TODAY studio cracking up.

TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin was left hilariously speechless after an incredible Dakota Johnson interview on June 9.

The blink-and-you-missed-it moment happened while Melvin was interviewing Johnson and her Materialists co-star Chris Evans about their new film. Melvin asked a straightforward question, "What is your relationship non-negotiable?" And Johnson's answer did not disappoint.

"Like, not an asshole," Johnson said bluntly, her signature dry humor in full force. The word was bleeped out on air as the TODAY studio quickly erupted into laughter.

"That's concise," Evans said as Johnson grinned.

"Well, OK, alright; that's your only non-negotiable!" Melvin said after chuckling. "That was a nail on the head!"

Evans' response to the question? "Must love dogs," he said. "If you're not a dog person, then what are we doing?" Another concise answer!

Watch Craig Melvin's interview with Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, below.

TODAY's Craig Melvin reflects on fatherhood

Craig Melvin and son Delano in between takes of The TODAY Show on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

As a proud father of two kids (son Delano and daughter Sybil), Craig Melvin has learned a thing or two over the years about parenting. In 2023, Melvin told TODAY.com what fatherhood has taught him thus far. Unsurprisingly, patience has been one of the biggest lessons learned on the journey.

"When you're a parent, 90 percent of it is unscripted. It's taught me patience, for sure," he said.

Melvin, who coaches Delano's basketball team, knows that being a good parent is all about finding the right balance.

"I block out Wednesday evenings during basketball season so I can always be at practice," the star revealed to Southern Living in 2024. "And so I carve out that time. And people who work with me, they know that no matter what that's — I call it dead time. I'm unreachable and untouchable. And I've done the same thing with my daughter, although it's different because she has not demonstrated any interest so far, at least in organized recreational sports."

Melvin started co-anchoring the first three hours of TODAY following Hoda Kotb's exit in January 2025. "I am beyond excited and grateful," Melvin said after the news was announced. "I just wanted obviously thank NBC and the folks here who have deemed me worthy. I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings, and this is the latest in a long line of blessings."