Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants on Sunday Night Football

Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants is tackled by Marcus Kemp #85 of the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Still in a post-Super Bowl slump, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hope to turn the corner against a surprisingly feisty Giants offense led by Russell Wilson.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs really on a three-game losing streak? Yes indeed — if you also count last season’s Super Bowl, that is. With early stumbles against the Los Angeles Chargers and their Super Bowl LIX nemesis the Philadelphia Eagles so far this season, QB Patrick Mahomes and the 0-2 Chiefs will be looking to start a new winning streak beginning this weekend, when Sunday Night Football follows the Chiefs to the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are winless to start the 2025 season as well, but with a veteran arm in QB Russell Wilson, they might just be better than their 0-2 record suggests. Can the Giants climb out of their recent NFC East cellar with Wilson at the helm? And do the Chiefs have deeper offensive issues to contend with? Ah, such are the questions that beset football fans in the NFL’s Week 3, when the league’s potential playoff-caliber teams just might not be firing on all of their late-season cylinders quite yet.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri; Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants hands the ball off during the first half of the NFL 2025 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

However you diagnose it, there’s a lot at stake on Sunday, September 21, when the Chiefs make the trip to New Jersey to face the Giants on Sunday Night Football in prime time.

The dynamic SNF duo of Mike Tirico (play by play) and Cris Collinsworth (analysis) will once again be on the call this Sunday, accompanied by sideline reporting from Melissa Stark and on-the-spot rules analysis from Terry McAulay. And, as always, the Football Night in America crew will get the pregame flow going back in the studio beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Chiefs vs. Giants: What to watch for on Sunday Night Football

The words “must-win” already have been whispered this season as the Chiefs seek to break out of their sluggish 2025 slump — never mind the fact that their first two losses haven’t exactly come against weak opponents. The Chargers (2-0) hold an early lead in the Chiefs’ AFC West division (while the Chiefs themselves remain dead last); and the Eagles needed a late-game interception to help cement their close 20-17 win over the Chiefs in Week 2.

Both of the Giants’ losses have come against teams in their NFC East division, which places its own kind of urgency on coach Brian Daboll to put a winning plan into action against a quality cross-conference foe like Kansas City. Wilson looked like his old Seattle Seahawks self from a decade ago in the Giants’ hugely entertaining and high-scoring overtime loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, scrambling like a veteran Mahomes mentor and slinging deep downfield passes — good for a whopping 450-yard effort — to favored targets Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson. Add rookie RB Cam Skattebo and his hard-to-tackle style of pinball physicality into the Giants’ offensive mix, and suddenly the Giants — dare we say it? — almost look hard to scheme against.

Still, the Chiefs’ defense has kept Kansas City in every game so far this season, while giving the offense just enough headroom to do its part. Can the Chiefs’ running game finally get a jump start from Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt to give Mahomes and his passing go-tos (TE Travis Kelce, WR Marquise Brown) a little bit of much-needed breathing room? Even in a slump, it’s tough to bet against the combined football IQ of Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid… but then again, we’ll have a definitive answer on Sunday.

