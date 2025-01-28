All About Ciara & Russell Wilson's Love Story, Fairytale Wedding, and 4 Beautiful Kids

Russell Wilson and Ciara are the ultimate cross-industry power couple: He's a quarterback, she's a pop star, and together, they make one of the cutest families in Hollywood.

With the "1, 2 Step" singer helping jump start as the latest star to join Jenna Bush Hager and co-host TODAY With Jenna And Friends the week of January 27. Keep an eye out for Ciara during TODAY's fourth hour on both Wednesday, January 29 and Friday, January 31. In the mean time, get to know a little bit more about the 39-year-old and her beautiful family.

Ciara and her son were a package deal

In 2015, Ciara met Wilson at a basketball game, which led to a dinner date. She was immediately impressed by how he embraced her as a woman and a mother. The R&B singer had son Future Zahir at the time, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

"Whenever he would think about me, he would think about my son. And to love me is to love my son. We come together. It's dope. It's a different level of love," she recounted on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk.

"When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future — he's 9 months at the time or whatever — he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility," Wilson later reflected on the I Am Athlete podcast in February 2024. A devout Christian, the NFL star remembered God giving him the "gift" of a stepchild, and remembered that in the Bible, Jesus was parented by a stepfather as well.

Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Ciara and Russel Wilson married in a lavish ceremony

In April 2015 they attended the White House Correspondents Dinner together, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Nearly a year later, they announced their engagement in March 2016 (with a 16-carat diamond ring, no less). The pair exchanged vows in a beautiful English castle that July.

The bride wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion and guests included Jennifer Hudson. "We had about 100-plus people there at the wedding — really close friends and family," Wilson said afterward. "They understand it's about love and keeping each other close and keeping it real tight knit, so that was easy to do for the most part. Everybody kind of kept their mouth shut."

Ciara and Russel Wilson welcomed three more children

Russell Wilson is introduced at Denver Broncos Headquarters along with Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Win Harrison Wilson, and Ciara in Englewood, Colorado on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post

Already a family with little Future, the Wilsons went on to have three more kids. Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson was born on April 28, 2017; followed by son Win Harrison Wilson on July 23, 2020; and then daughter Amora Princess Wilson on December 11, 2023.

On Father's Day, 2024, Ciara praised her husband's parenting on Instagram, sharing a video of him playing with their kids and writing:

"You’re best Jungle Gym:), Safe Place, Leader, and shoulder to lean on whenever we need! You do everything exceptionally well…but the best of all is watching you be a Father to our beautiful babies! There’s not enough words or photos that could ever express our love for you! Happy Father’s Day @DangeRussWilson. We love you so much! ❤️"