Busta Rhymes' Electric Live Performance Had Jimmy Fallon's Audience Dancing: Watch

The hip-hop legend kicked off Dragon Season with a visit to The Tonight Show on January 6.

Busta Rhymes was unleashed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The hip-hop legend celebrated the upcoming release of his new album, Dragon Season... The Awakening, by performing an energetic medley of his latest singles, “Unleash Me” and “Do The Busabus Pt. 2,” along with his epic verse from 2011's "Look at Me Now" by Chris Brown.

Sporting a puffy Louis Vuitton red parka, Busta Rhymes was joined on The Tonight Show stage by his longtime hype man Spiff Star, and DJ Scratch, as he delivered mind-blowing raps in his signature lightning-speed style.

Busta Rhymes nailed his "Look At Me Now" verse on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

After dropping bars from "Unleash Me," Busta Rhymes didn't lose a step delivering his classic rapid-fire "Look At Me Now" verse.

With things heating up, Busta Rhymes then took off his jacket (to reveal a matching vest underneath) as he instructed the audience to do his dance, "the Busabus." He had the Tonight Show audience on their feet as he told them to clap along, while also having them "shake it out, smooth it out," and "get crazy with it" — which they absolutely did.

The following morning, on January 7, Busta Rhymes posted a video on Instagram of him in the recording studio watching his performance on The Tonight Show, which was the talk show's first new episode of 2025.

Musical guest Busta Rhymes performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2073 on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"The blessings don't stop so we won't ever stop," he wrote in the caption, tagging Jimmy Fallon, Spiff Star, DJ Scratch, and The Roots, adding that the performance was "a movement and a celebration."

Dragon Season is upon us as Busta Rhymes' latest album, Dragon Season... The Awakening, is released on January 17. Not only is Busta Rhymes releasing a new album this year, he will also be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I will never stop telling you every single day! The blessings don't stop so we won't ever stop! The dragon is officially a part of the class of 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame, and I will be receiving my Hollywood star! Thank you to my whole team and amazing support system," he wrote on Instagram when the Class of 2025 announcement was made back in January 2024.

Get ready to learn "the Busabus" when you watch Busta Rhymes' energetic Tonight Show performance in the video above.