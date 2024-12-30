Jimmy Fallon Recaps 2024's Biggest Moments in Song: "That Was THIS Year?!"

From Katie Britt's speech to Pommel Horse Guy to meeting The Rizzler, we can't believe this all happened in the last 12 months, either.

In the past, Jimmy Fallon has treated Tonight Show viewers to "tiny songs" about topics like Mother's Day, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Trying to fit the biggest moments from the past year into one ditty is quite the challenge, and one Fallon was definitely up for.

"Finally, 2024 is coming to a close — and, honestly, it's hard to believe how much happened this year," Fallon told The Tonight Show audience on December 18. "I'll show you what I mean with this song."

From Katie Britt's speech to "Pommel Horse Guy" Stephen Nedoroscik to meeting The Rizzler, we can't believe this all happened in the last 12 months, either.

2024 in review: Jimmy Fallon sums up the year's biggest moments and memes in song

Strumming a guitar, Fallon began his recap jam by singing about Jason Kelce's "shirtless scream, that became a viral meme." Yes, that might feel like it was decades ago, but it was in fact from January 2024.

The Tonight Show Host continued his acoustic performance, singing a list of headlines — including brawls at Target for Stanley tumblers, the buzziest moments from the Paris Olympics, the end of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (kudos for rhyming it with "very demure," and Sabrina Carpenter taking over our speakers with her "Espresso" beach bop.

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots perform as musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 72 on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Throughout his recap song, Fallon repeated, "Can't believe that was this year" — and, same.

He continued shouting out some of the biggest pop culture moments from 2024, including the sad Oompa Loompa from the viral Willy Wonka Experience, Chappell Roan's rise to pop superstardom, Caitlin Clark being a basketball GOAT, Wicked flying into theaters, Bluey, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Netflix's Hot Frosty.

Fallon had a slew of stars and singers on The Tonight Show in 2024, but one person who left a lasting impression was TikTok sensation The Rizzler, an eight-year-old child from New Jersey who hangs out with (but is not related to) fellow TikTok influencers the Costco Guys. The Rizzler's October 28 Tonight Show appearance with A.J. & Big Justice was so memorable, Fallon mentioned the adorable TikToker twice over the course of the tune.

Fingers crossed that next year's pop culture headlines won't be so chaotic, but we doubt it!

Watch Jimmy Fallon's "tiny song" recap of 2024 above, and see how many of these moments you remember from the past year.