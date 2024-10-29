A.J. & Big Justice and The Rizzler Give Jimmy Fallon a Rizz Face Tutorial

TikTok stars A.J. and Big Justice, along with their pal The Rizzler, brought the boom to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The social media trio went from your For You Page to Studio 6B, when they sat down with Jimmy Fallon on October 28 to talk all about becoming social media superstars with their viral videos.

Andrew “A.J.” Befumo and his son, Eric — a.k.a. "Big Justice" — are known for their reviews of items from the Costco food court. So with Halloween just a few days away, Fallon had to get their thoughts on some candy like cream-filled Twizzlers and Pumpkin Peeps.

Jimmy Fallon copies the Rizzler's "Rizz Face"

While A.J. and Big Justice are popular for their Costco critiques and "bringing the boom" with their original songs, The Rizzler is famous for doing his “Rizz Face" — which is something akin to a Dr. Evil-esque expression.

When Fallon asked The Rizzler (whose real name is Christian Joseph) how he came up with the "Rizz Face," the third-grader explained he simply just had the idea one afternoon.

"So, basically, one day, I came home from school, and I was like, 'Dad, I want to make a video,'" he told Fallon. "And I was like, 'This is how to do the Rizz Face,' and then I just did it. That's it."

The Rizzler gave Fallon a "Rizz Face" tutorial, which consisted of him squinting one eyebrow down, raising the other up, and sucking in his cheeks.

The Tonight Show Host didn't want to do the "Rizz Face" alone, so he had The Roots also join in, but it proved harder than it looked — with Questlove's attempt getting called out by Fallon.

"Questlove, you look like you're doing an impression of Robert DeNiro," he told the drummer.

The TikTokers' interview ended with them having Fallon try the Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie from Costco, which he rated "five big booms" on the Boom-Meter. From "Rizz Face" to Halloween sweet treats, they really brought the boom to The Tonight Show!

Their Tonight Show sit-down wasn't the first time A.J. and Big Justice have been featured on NBC late night: The father-son duo briefly appeared in the Saturday Night Live "TikTok" sketch from the October 19 episode, where they were impersonated by cast members Marcello Hernández and Chloe Fineman.