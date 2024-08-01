Bryce Leatherwood Nailed an Acoustic Version of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's "I Need You"

Bryce Leatherwood's voice has never sounded better. The country singer, who won Season 22 of The Voice with help from Coach Blake Shelton, uploaded a cover of Tim McGraw's "I Need You," and it's exactly his type of song.

Accompanying himself on an acoustic guitar, Leatherwood ditched his usual cowboy hat and sang straight to camera, capturing hope and heartbreak in every note.

"We need You Bryce!❤️🔥👏 love anything you sing 🤠 ❤️❤️❤️," wrote on delighted fan. Added another, "One of my favorite Tim and Faith McGraw songs!!!🔥🙌," referring to McGraw's wife Faith Hill, who recorded the song with him as a duet.

What to know about "I Need You" by Tim McGraw

The sweet and slow duet is a classic love ballad, and was nominated for both Best Country Collaboration with Vocals and Best Country Song at the 2008 Grammy Awards. McGraw and Hill still perform the song at concerts together, sitting knee to knee for a sweet and intimate moment.

Hill and McGraw are one of the most beloved and longest-lasting couples in Country music. According to Business Insider, the pair met in 1994, and though both were in relationships with other people at the time, they couldn't deny their instant chemistry. They got engaged and married in 1996, and have since released multiple hit singles together, as well as welcoming three daughters.

Bryce Leatherwood's duet partner is his adorable dog

Though he may not have found his own Faith Hill just yet, Leatherwood has a lifelong duet partner in his puppy. Check out the adorable clip of them "singing" together here.

Music has always been a deep love for Leatherwood, who decided at a young age to make it his career. After winning The Voice, he told NBC Insider, "Even before The Voice, I was sure this is what I wanted to do. I took a leap of faith when it came to trying to find a way into this crazy, big business. I took a leap of faith, and look where it got me! Any Artist out there who’s wanting to do this for the rest of their lives, try out for something like this. Do something like this. Or go to an open mic night and put yourself out there. It’s not ‘gonna feel comfortable at first. But over time, you’ll grow."