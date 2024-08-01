Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Reba, Gwen and Snoop's Dazzling Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood has been releasing country songs and working on his first album.

What The Voice Winner Bryce Leatherwood is Up To in 2024: From New Songs to the Opry

After becoming the Season 22 champion of The Voice in December 2022, country crooner Bryce Leatherwood hit the ground running.

He first stole hearts with his Blind Audition of Conway Twitty's "Goodbye Time" and continued to wow crowds until he ultimately claimed the crown. The Georgia native is a showman to his core, and his velvety voice and charming stage presence not only helped him and Blake Shelton secure The Voice win but also set him up for a music career.

Leatherwood's rustic charm and dreamy vocals are a match made in country music heaven, and fans can't get enough.

Bryce Leatherwood performs during The Voice's live finale for Season 22. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Bryce Leatherwood Songs

After winning big on The Voice, Leatherwood signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in October 2023 and moved to the country music Mecca to work on his full-length debut album.

In the meantime, he's released a number of singles.

"The Finger"

Leatherwood released his first original single, "The Finger," in December 2023. He premiered the track when he returned to The Voice stage during the Season 24 finale for a rousing guest performance, instantly getting the crowd grooving with the high-energy country ballad.

"Neon Does"

In February 2024, Leatherwood released his second original track, the infectious "Neon Does," which served as inspiration for his "Neon Does Tour" in 2024.

He discussed the track's creation in a February 2024 press release from Universal Music Group Nashville.

"The write happened pretty quickly. I was wanting to write something fun and upbeat that people would love to dance to," Leatherwood explained. "Someone threw out the line' Neon Does,' and it immediately sparked thoughts of Brooks and Dunn's 'Neon Moon' and Chris Young's 'Neon.' Once that idea was shared, the song just came out … I think we had it written in less than 90 minutes!"

While on his Neon Does Tour in April and May 2024, Leatherwood updated fans about life on the road on Instagram and social media.

"The One My Daddy Found"

To show his mom some love for Mother's Day 2024, Leatherwood dropped a Hallmark-worthy single, "The One My Daddy Found," his third original since winning The Voice. The track is a tribute to his parents' 25-year marriage, and the accompanying music video effortlessly tugs at the heartstrings as Leatherwood's most vulnerable release.

"Still Learning"

And the hits keep coming. The Season 22 Voice winner dropped his fourth single, "Still Learning," in June 2024.

Bryce Leatherwood's Cover Songs

Bryce Leatherwood's "Goodbye Time" by Conway Twitty Is Pure Country | The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

Leatherwood also loves sharing acoustic sessions of beloved classics on his personal Instagram.

The Voice champion is a known cover king, and fans have enjoyed his twist on Miley Cyrus' "Angels Like You," "Things I Never Told You" by Parker McCollum, and William Michael Morgan's "Cheap Cologne," to name a few of his iconic sets.

Bryce Leatherwood at the Grand Ole Opry

Bryce Leatherwood holding up his Voice trophy on Season 22 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In September 2024, Leatherwood will cross off a life-changing milestone by performing at the Grand Ole Opry for the very first time.

He shared a video to TikTok in June of himself reacting to the invitation by tearing up.

"I can’t express just how much this means to me y’all, " he captioned it. "The biggest dream of mine on the biggest stage in country music. See y’all in the circle."

Leatherwood will head to Missouri to perform at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre in October. Fans can buy tickets and get performance details on Leatherwood's website.

Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.