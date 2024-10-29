Adam Levine's Fluffy Dog Has a Bloody, Genuinely Terrifying Halloween Costume

It will be a spooky Halloween for all other dogs in Adam Levine's neighborhood this year, because his pup is all set up with a terrifying costume.

On October 28, Levine's wife of 10 years, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, shared an Instagram Story of one of their dogs' costumes that was equal parts adorable and genuinely scary. See for yourself in the photo, below.

First of all, it's hard to look past the overwhelming cuteness of this dog, isn't it? You almost don't even notice the bloody knife sticking out of its head! But then you see the second photo of Prinsloo's Instagram Story, which shows the all-important second part of the costume: bloodied socks that will leave adorable red paw prints everywhere!

The couple thought of everything, and the best part is that the pup seems unaware of how scary they look.

Honestly, the bloody knife looks so realistic, even Halloween costume legend Heidi Klum would be proud.

If this is the kind of attention to detail Levine will bring to The Voice in Season 27 when he makes his long-awaited return to the show, his fellow Coaches are in for a competitive season.

Adam Levine reflects on his family

Levine is a family man. He shares three kids with Prinsloo and loves every minute of it.

"I don't know how you can have a better life," he confessed during an interview with People in 2023. "I'm lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for. And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"[Family] means more than my career," he continued. "But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate sh–t like that until you get a little older. As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it. I love it so damn much."