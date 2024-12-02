Why Wicked Part Two Will Feature 2 Brand-New Songs Created Exclusively For the Movie

When Wicked returns for Part Two next November, it will do so with a pair of brand-new songs not featured in the original Broadway musical. Don't worry, though: The new tracks are of the same ilk of the acclaimed stage production, having been written by OG Wicked lyricist and composer, Stephen Schwartz, who served as an executive producer on the dual film adaptation.

"The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created — the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie," he told The Messenger last year (via Playbill), going on to add: "There's new stuff that I think the fans will enjoy. But our hope and intention is that the people to whom the story and the show are important will not in any way be disappointed, but will be thrilled by what they will see and the new stuff that's been added and the way film is used."

Beyond that confirmation, however, Schwartz did not offer up any specific details on what the songs are about.

What is the story of Wicked Part Two? Like Act II of its source material, the sequel picks up during Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) alleged "reign of terror" throughout the land of Oz, whose citizens have come to know her as the Wicked Witch of the West. As Wizard of Oz fans are well aware, the witch's story culminates in her equally alleged "demise" at the hands of a young girl from Kansas by the name of Dorothy.

"In movie one, it's all about choices, and it's a big, bold choice that Elphaba has to make at the end, and Glinda is not quite ready to make that choice — for herself, at least," director Jon M. Chu remarked during an interview with GamesRadar. "I think movie two is about consequences. What happens when you do make those choices? Yes, it's a great ending, to do that. But happy endings aren't just the end. Life is beautiful because it is always a to be continued, in a way. You have tomorrow. And what happens when the place that you love and fight for doesn't want anything to do with you? Is that still a home? This question of, 'There's no place like home.' Well, what is home and where is your home? I think those things get to be untangled in this next movie."

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

When does Wicked Part Two open in theaters?

Wicked Part Two will arrive in theaters everywhere on November 21, 2025. In the meantime, be sure to check out Part One, which currently holds an incredibly fresh score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Tickets can be purchased via Fandango right here.