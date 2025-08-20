NBC Sports NASCAR Announcers for 2025 Season: Which Commentators Are in the Booth?

Jonas Brothers Perform "When You Look Me In The Eyes" | Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson | NBC

As the NASCAR Cup Series continues to motor through the 2025 season, summer’s only getting started, and now that we're in the thick of August, NBC takes the broadcast wheel for the final race of the regular season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 23.

NBC will also jump back in the driver's seat in October for some of the biggest races of the NASCAR Playoffs. Those include Talladega on October 19, Martinsville on October 26, and Phoenix on November 2. All three of those races will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

So let’s take a look closer look at the veteran team calling all the action from the track.

Here's a rundown of the NBC Sports NASCAR broadcast team

Leigh Diffey – Play-by-Play

Leigh Diffey on air for NBC Sports prior to the running of the NTT IndyCar Series Children's of Alabama INDY Grand Prix on Sunday April 28, 2024 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In addition to being NBC’s primary Olympics announcer, Leah Diffey has become a go-to, trusted voice in motorsports. Diffey served as the chief play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series, its Supercross coverage, and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. In 2019, the Australian broadcaster spearheaded NBC’s inaugural coverage of the Indianapolis 500, repeating the role annually ever since.

Jeff Burton – Analyst, Pre/Post-Race

Jeff Burton, driver of the #31 Caterpillar/Cat Financial Chevrolet, sits in his car prior to practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 20, 2011 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo: Geoff Burke/Getty Images for NASCAR

After amassing 21 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series along with 27 victories in the Xfinity Series, Jeff Burton has served as a NASCAR analyst since joining NBC’s coverage of the sport in 2015. Burton, who was the 2014 Cup Series Rookie of the Year and became just the sixth driver to eclipse 1,000 NASCAR career starts in 2013, is still very much a pillar of the racing community. Dubbed “The Mayor” by fans, the living legend’s relatable demeanor makes him a fan-favorite, and his special position in the league has allowed him to pursue helping NASCAR enhance driver safety throughout the different levels.

Steve Letarte – Analyst, Pre/Post-Race

Steve Letarte on the set of NASCAR after the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Steve Letarte began his career with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) at the age of 16 and has never looked back. From mechanic to tire specialist, Letarte worked his way up the racing ranks until he landed the coveted role of crew chief on the No. 24 team for Jeff Gordon in 2005. After achieving 10 wins and 76 top-five finishes with the four-time champ, Letarte partnered up with Dale Earnhardt Jr., serving as his crew chief on the No. 88 HMS team.

Marty Snider – Reporter, Pre/Post-Race Host

Marty Snider serves as a pit reporter NBC Sports' INDYCAR coverage for the NTT IndyCar Series Children's of Alabama INDY Grand Prix on Sunday April 28, 2024 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After starting his career in 1994 as a sports reporter for NBC, Marty Snider quickly found his niche within motorsports. Between producing NASCAR Today, co-hosting The Morning Drive, and a myriad of other endeavors, Snider’s amassed six network Emmy awards and NASCAR.com’s “Pit Reporter of the Year” in 2007.

Dale Jarrett – Pre/Post-Race

Dale Jarrett attends the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center on January 19, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014, Dale Jarrett captured 32 Cup victories during his storied 24-year career in racing’s top flight, including three Daytona 500 wins. Like his father Ned Jarrett, who earned a pair of Cup Series titles, Jarrett hoisted the Bill France Cup in 1999. As a long-time collaborator with NBC, Jarrett’s wealth of knowledge and extensive experience are integral components to the network's pre/post-race coverage.

Brad Daugherty – Pre/Post-Race

Brad Daugherty a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 23, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images

From the hallowed hardwoods of UNC-Chapel Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers, former standout center Bad Daugherty was always destined to play basketball in the NBA. Still, his skill on the court would never exhaust his passion for the track, and the native of Black Mountain, North Carolina, who wore No. 43 to honor Richard Petty, now co-owns Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing). He joined NBC Sports during the 2020 NASCAR season.

Pit Reporters

Backing up NBC’s illustrious crew of veteran broadcasters is a deep bench of energetic pit reporters, whose savvy knowledge about the sport and its myriad of elite competitors help craft compelling narratives around each race. This year, NBC and USA Network have tapped long-time collaborators Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman to lead those efforts.

Catch them all in action when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to NBC and Peacock; here's the full racing schedule!