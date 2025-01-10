Wicked Breaks Universal Pictures Record in Massive First Week of Digital Release: Details

Even with Wicked still defying gravity in theaters everywhere –– having nabbed over $680 million at the global box office so far, making it the highest-grossing adaptation of a Broadway musical in Hollywood history –– Jon M. Chu's film has continued its impressive financial streak with a record-breaking debut on Digital.

Wicked sets new digital sales record for Universal Pictures

According to a new report from Variety, the hit Wizard of Oz prequel conjured up a total of $70 million in its first week on digital platforms across the United States and Canada. This set a new milestone for Universal Pictures, which previously nabbed a week-high of $44 million from the initial home video rollout of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (now streaming on Peacock).

Named the best movie of 2024 by the National Board of Review, Wicked also nabbed a Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (only the second movie to receive the honor). "My parents came to this country and loved The Wizard of Oz," director Jon M. Chu said in an emotional acceptance speech. "They'd tell us about the Yellow Brick Road and the place over the rainbow [where] all your dreams come true if you dare to dream it. And so when I'm up here, looking at you, living the dream and looking at this beautiful, beautiful cast, it's more beautiful than I ever thought it could be."

Looking ahead, the movie already stands to gain a plethora of accolades from the NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Cinema Audio Society Awards, and Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards.

How can you watch Wicked at home right now? Both the regular and sing-along versions of Wicked are now now available to rent ($19.99) and/or purchase ($29.99) from all digital platforms.

Certain digital editions of the film include a broom-load of additional bonus features, including two different commentary tracks, deleted scenes, a sing-along version of the movie, and several making-of documentaries. Click here for more info on said bonus features and don't forget to double check with your retailer of choice if you want to gain access to them.

Wicked is in theaters now, click here for tickets. The movie arrives on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) Tuesday, February 4.

The direct sequel — Wicked: For Good — arrives on the big screen November 21, 2025.