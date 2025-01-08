Wicked Defies Gravity with 10 Nominations Between Screen Actors Guild and NAACP Image Awards (DETAILS)

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey are all up for statues!

Fresh off its Golden Globe win this past weekend, Wicked continues its magical awards season momentum with a total of five nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In addition to the wider ensemble and stunt team, three main cast members — Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) — are all up for SAG statues. The film's stunt crew will go up against another Universal Pictures release: The Fall Guy (buy it here).

Wicked also secured five nods from the NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture (Cynthia Erivo), Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album, and Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film).

The 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards will air from the Pasadena Civic Center Saturday, February 22. A host has yet to be announced. Click here for all the nominees.

This year's SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET, with Kristen Bell serving as host for the second time. It will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Click here for the complete list of nominees!

How to watch Wicked right now

Wicked is now available to rent and/or purchase from all digital platforms.

Certain digital editions of the film include a broom-load of additional bonus features, including two different commentary tracks, deleted scenes, a sing-along version of the movie, and several making-of documentaries. Click here for more info on said bonus features and don't forget to double check with your retailer of choice if you want to gain access to them.

The movie arrives on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) Tuesday, February 4.

A direct sequel — Wicked: For Good — arrives on the big screen November 21, 2025.