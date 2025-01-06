Wicked Wins Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement - Read Jon M. Chu's Speech

Wicked can now add a Golden Globe to its growing list of awards season honors.

The hit adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical took home the statue for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement during Sunday night's ceremony (the second movie to win the category after Barbie). A newly-added award, it honors the "highest-earning and/or most-viewed films that have gained extensive global audience support and produced exceptional creative content."

"We are grateful to the Golden Globes for this recognition. We want to thank Universal Pictures, Donna Langley, Michael Moses, Jimmy Horowitz, Peter Cramer, and the entire Comcast family for their incredible support," producer Marc Platt said in his acceptance speech while surrounded by director Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), and Jeff Goldeblum (The Wizard).

"There are so many to thank who shared our dream of bringing Oz to the world," he continued. "But we were all joyfully journeying down the Yellow Brick Road, following the vision, the talent, the imagination, and the heart of our director, Jon Chu."

WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

"My parents came to this country and loved The Wizard of Oz," added Chu. "They'd tell us about the Yellow Brick Road and the place over the rainbow [where] all your dreams come true if you dare to dream it. And so when I'm up here, looking at you, living the dream and looking at this beautiful, beautiful cast, it's more beautiful than I ever thought it could be. I think about the hundreds of people who made this movie, the craftspeople — the painters, the sculptors, the dancers, the stunt people."

He continued: "Everybody worked so hard and we all fell in love with movies at some point. We were all in the dark when we saw something that changed our brains and made us see a perspective that we never thought before or opened a culture that we never believed existed, and it made us drop everything, to risk everything, to be here in this town right now. I think about how beautiful that is. This is for you, the fans out there, who came to the movie theaters to bring your friends and families and stay in the dark and watch. We saw your videoes, we saw your sing-alongs, we saw your makeup, your hair products, your bakery items. It shows us how important making this stuff is at a time when pessimism and cynicism rule the planet. We can still make art that is a radical act of optimism. That is empowerment and that is joy. And so, when we discover that, maybe the world isn't exactly the way we thought it was. Maybe we're a little bit Elphaba inside of us. Maybe we have that courage and strength to not give up, but to rise up and take the [path] off the Yellow Brick Road and maybe discover we can fly."

For the complete list of this year's Golden Globe winners, click here.

How to watch Wicked right now

Nominated for a total of four Golden Globes, Wicked is now available to rent and/or purchase from all digital platforms.

Certain digital editions of the film include a broom-load of additional bonus features, including two different commentary tracks, deleted scenes, a sing-along version of the movie, and several making-of documentaries. Click here for more info on said bonus features and don't forget to double check with your retailer of choice if you want to gain access to them.

The movie arrives on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) Tuesday, February 4.

The direct sequel — Wicked: For Good — arrives on the big screen November 21, 2025.