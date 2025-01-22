Why SVU Fans Know Chicago Med's New Guest Star Erin Anderson

Who did Erin Anderson play on Season 10 of Chicago Med?

On Chicago Med, Anderson plays Elizabeth "Lizzie" Asher, the older sister of Gaffney's finest, Dr. Hannah Asher. Throughout Season 10 of Med, viewers have seen Hannah make efforts to connect with her estranged sister; Hannah's history of drug addiction led them to lose touch over the years. She sought to make amends with her sister, but those calls were initially ignored.

The screened calls saddened Hannah, but she accepted her sister's decision. So Hannah was delightfully shocked when Lizzie visited Gaffney out of the blue in Season 10, Episode 10 ("Broken Hearts"). While catching up in the hospital cafe, the two women were quick to reminisce about their childhood.

"I'm really glad you came by," Hannah told her.

"Me too," Lizzie smiled.

Lizzie and Hannah's catch-up took a turn when Lizzie mentioned she and her partner were pursuing IVF options. Lizzie confessed that they were having difficulties with their insurance, but if Hannah diagnosed her with PCOS, those treatments would become much more affordable. Translation: Lizzie wanted Hannah to commit medical fraud. Once Hannah realized what Lizzie was asking, the happy reunion quickly ended. She turned her sister down.

After speaking with her boyfriend, Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), Hannah realized she needed to support Lizzie as a sister, not a doctor.

At the end of the episode, Hannah visited Lizzie at work hoping to talk. After apologizing for not being able to help with her IVF journey, Hannah provided Lizzie with an envelope of money that could go toward the treatments. Lizzie initially tried not to accept it, but Hannah reminded her of all the times she'd taken care of her when she was growing up. Now, it was Hannah's turn. The sisters shared a sweet moment, which Chi-Hards can only hope is a good omen for what's to come.