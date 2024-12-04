Chicago Med's Most Unforgettable Guest Stars Who Shook Things Up at Gaffney

Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

With each high-stakes episode of Chicago Med, fans can expect not only gripping medical madness but also the arrival of some exciting guest stars.

The NBC nail-biter has become known for seamlessly weaving compelling guest arcs into its narrative tapestry. Whether a rising star is appearing as a charismatic patient or a celebrated on-screen veteran joins the cast as a Gaffney doctor, viewers never know what will happen next on Chicago Med, partially thanks to its bursting lineup of One Chicago guest stars. Chi-Hards knows that guest stars often make a big impression — bringing intrigue, emotional depth, and usually chaos to Gaffney.

With its endless rotation of patients coming through Gaffney's door, you can never guess which familiar face you might spot next on Chicago Med. Check out some of Chicago Med's most unforgettable guest stars, below.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Photo: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

Season 1, Episode 1 ("Derailed")

The 55th mayor of Chicago — Rahm Emanuel — first crossed paths with the One Chicago universe after guest starring in Chicago Fire's pilot, but after he caught wind that Dick Wolf was adding a medical drama to the television landscape, Emanuel reprised his role as himself in Chicago Med's pilot episode ("Derailed"). Chi-Hards can spot him at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's new Emergency Department.

Nora Dunn

Nora Dunn as Dr. Richardson in Season 7 of Chicago Med. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Season 1 | Season 2 | Season 7

Another unforgettable Chicago Med guest star is Saturday Night Live sweetheart Nora Dunn. Since starring on SNL from 1985 to 1990, Dunn has continued to bring the laughs with guest appearances in The Nanny, Entourage, and New Girl, to name but a few of her television projects. On the big screen, Dunn has delivered iconic performances in 1990's Miami Blues, Bruce Almighty (2003), Pineapple Express (2008), and 2018's The Oath.

Dunn played Dr. Lonnie Richardson on Chicago Med, Dr. Charles' former therapist-turned-lover. After connecting with Dr. Charles as a client throughout the early seasons of Chicago Med, Dunn's Dr. Richardson returned in Season 7 and confessed she could no longer see Dr. Charles for sessions — due to her romantic feelings for him. Dr. Charles and Lonnie dated briefly, but their flame eventually fizzled out.

Betty Buckley

Betty Buckley at the "Sunset Blvd." Opening Night on Broadway at St. James Theatre on October 20, 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Jeanette D. Moses/Variety via Getty Images

Season 2, Episode 5 ("Extreme Measures")

The talented Betty Buckley is among the many dynamite Broadway legends who've made their way to the One Chicago universe. After rising to fame as the gym teacher in 1976's Carrie, Buckley later made waves through her Tony-winning role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Weber's smash musical Cats. Buckley has since starred in many theatrical productions and must-watch television and film projects, like 2016's Split, and, of course, her recurring role as Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell in Law & Order: SVU.

To jog your memory of her Med tenure, Buckley guest starred as Olga Barlow, an elderly woman initially being treated for heat exhaustion. That was before the Gaffney doctors discovered Olga was actually malnourished — she was secretly eating cat food for sustenance after landing in financial distress. Luckily, the doctors got Olga the help she needed, with Buckley delivering a perfect performance as usual.

Alexandra Grey

Alexandra Grey attends The TransLatin Coalition's 10th Annual GARRAS Fashion Show Fundraiser at Pacific Design Center on November 16, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Season 2, Episode 3 ("Natural History") | Season 4, Episode 21 ("Forever Hold Your Peace"

Appearing twice throughout Med, Grey guest starred as Denise Lockwood, the sister of Gaffney RN Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). Grey is best known for her role as Melody Barnes in the musical drama Empire, but she also stole the spotlight in projects like Transparent, MacGyver, and How to Get Away with Murder.

After nine years of estrangment, Denise and Maggie reconnected in Season 2 of Chicago Med. The schism began after Denise's family initially failed to support her decision to transition from male to female — Maggie struggled with the idea of losing a brother. Maggie eventually apologized, and after learning Denise had prostate cancer, helped her sister get the support she needed in Chicago. Later in Season 4, after discovering Denise was being abused by her boyfriend, Maggie helped her sister leave the relationship.

Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Season 3, Episode 8 ("Lemons and Lemonade")

There have been dozens of iconic guest stars on Chicago Med throughout the years, but few could forget Corbin Bleu's Season 3 guest appearance. Famous for his slick dance moves as Chad Danforth in the High School Musical trilogy, Bleu has since established himself as a stage sensation; he joined the 2010 Broadway cast of In the Heights, played Seaweed in the Hollywood Bowl's 2011 production of Hairspray, and played Seymore in the Westside Theatre's Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

During his Chicago Med appearance, Bleu played Tommy Oliver, a young man who visited Gaffney with what he thought was a fever, only to discover a more severe diagnosis.

Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Moving On" at DGA Theater Complex on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Season 3, Episode 9 ("On Shaky Ground")

Another entertainment legend that's made their way to Chicago Med is Malcolm McDowell, who audiences far and wide know from his iconic roles in 1971's A Clockwork Orange, Star Trek Generations (1994), The Artist (2011), and the Rob Zombie remakes of the Halloween films. On television, many know McDowell for his roles in Entourage, Franklin & Bash, and Mozart in the Jungle.

On Med, McDowell guest starred as Dr. Marvin Jaffrey, a world-famous surgeon and the former mentor of Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling). After learning that he had a worrisome tumor, he trusted only Ava to treat him, leading him to visit Gaffney.

Paula Newsome

Paula Newsome as Caroline Charles in Season 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: Liz Sisson/NBC

Seasons 4 - 5

Newsome was dynamite in her recurring guest role as Caroline Charles, the late wife of Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). Aside from Chicago Med, Newsome made waves as Maxine "Max" Roby in the crime drama CSI: Vegas, later delivering a powerhouse performance as Detective Janice Moss alongside SNL alum Bill Hader in Barry. Newsome is also applauded for her recurring roles in NCIS, NYPD Blue, and Women's Murder Club.

Throughout Season 4 and Season 5 of Chicago Med, Newsome stole hearts as Caroline, Dr. Charles' once-ex-wife. The couple got a second chance at love after Caroline reconnected with the Gaffney psychiatrist while getting chemotherapy treatments at the Windy City hospital. While Caroline and Dr. Charles got remarried and had a lovely new lease on their relationship, she ultimately passed away from her illness. Still, few could forget Newsome's emotional storyline on Med.

Sharif Atkins

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and guest star Sharif Atkins on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 2. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Season 10, Episode 2 ("Bite Your Tongue")

Season 10 of Chicago Med boasts an exciting guest appearance for medical drama fans after ER star Sharif Atkins returned to the Emergency Department by joining the One Chicago universe. Atkins is hailed for his role as Dr. Michael Gallant in ER, but he also made a splash as Captain Norman "Boom Boom" Gates on NCIS: Hawaiʻi and stole the show as FBI Agent Clinton Jones in the crime drama White Collar.

On Med, Atkins guest starred as Joe Thomas, a father who visited Gaffney with his wife and teenage son, an athlete suffering from rib pain. While Joe thought they were heading in for a minor check-up, he was devastated after the Gaffney doctors discovered his boy's cancer had returned. Atkins' performance was heartwrenching as the Gaffney doctors did everything they could to help his son.

