Get the F@*! Out of My House Candle Commercial w/ Ryan Reynolds

Are your holiday guests not getting the hint that it's time to go? Ryan Reynolds has just the trick.

Why Jimmy Fallon Got Visibly Disgusted by Ryan Reynolds' New Candle

When you think of scents that remind you of the holiday season ones that usually come to mind are fresh pine, nutmeg, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and... hot garbage?

That last smell was the signature scent for a December 2019 holiday sketch from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the video, Ryan Reynolds plays a party host who is ready for the festivities to end — but his guests aren't quite getting the hint. So he lights the newest scent from "Yankee Candle's Holiday Collection." The candle name? "Get the F@*! Out of My House," which delivers a pungent odor that has his friends running for the door.

"What's that smell?" Jimmy Fallon says after Reynolds lights the candle. "You mean the Christmas spirit?" the Deadpool actor asks innocently.

"It smells like hot garbage, like someone's microwaving garbage," Fallon continues, visibly disgusted. The other partygoers also start to gag and begin making excuses on why they have to suddenly leave.

Why Ryan Reynolds' holiday candle grossed out Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Ryan Reynolds during the "Candle Commercial" sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 7 Episode 69 on December 18, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The commercial parody highlights how the "Get the F@*! Out of My House" candle not only comes in an original scent but also in a variety of other foul fragrances, which include Old Shrimp, Sweaty Crocs, Hot Broccoli in a Ziplock Bag, Egg Fart, and New Jersey (the horror).

"Hey, I think I'm gonna get going," a nauseated Fallon says, as he finally succumbs to the smell.

"No, you just got here... seven hours ago. Stay," Reynolds pleads with a straight face, knowing everything's going to plan.

"I'm just gonna run to the hospital," the Tonight Show Host mumbles, barely getting the words out as he leaves, with the rest of the guests following.

The candle might have cleared the room, but even Reynolds isn't immune to the odor. He tries to relax after everyone is gone, but the "hot garbage" smell has him gagging before he has to blow out the candle.

