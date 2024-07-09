Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon Roast Each Other for Two Minutes and 20 Seconds

I Respect That About You with Ryan Reynolds

I Respect That About You with Ryan Reynolds

"You know what I respect about you? You knew when to give up making movies entirely," Reynolds told Fallon.

True friends are the ones you can tell the harsh truth to, and roast lovingly. A masterclass in this: A November 2022 segment from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which Jimmy Fallon and Ryan Reynolds trade joke-filled jabs at each other.

The sketch opens with Fallon and Reynolds sharing beers at a bar. While their conversation starts off with compliments, it quickly escalates to insults that are both funny and a little savage.

"You're just so cool, man. I can't believe you've played two superheroes over the course of your career," Fallon tells Reynolds, which sounds like compliment if this was your average conversation between two celebrities.

"First, I played Deadpool. That was in the X-Men movie that nobody liked," the Deadpool & Wolverine star replies, recalling his superhero resume. "Then I played Green Lantern in a DC movie, which nobody liked. And then I played the new Deadpool, which people actually really liked."

Ryan Reynolds and host Jimmy Fallon during “I Respect That About You” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, November 7, 2022. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Ryan Reynolds trade insults

"I respect that about you: You're willing to own all the bad movies you've been in," says Fallon, whose burn appears to catch Reynolds by surprise.

"You know what I respect about you? You knew when to give up making movies entirely," responds Reynolds, as if people aren't waiting for Taxi 2.

"You know what I respect about you? You named your movie Free Guy because you knew no one would pay to watch it," The Tonight Show volleys back.

"You know what I respect about you? You don't let the deadness in your eyes stop the laughter in your heart," Reynolds replies. Ouch!

Ryan Reynolds and host Jimmy Fallon during “I Respect That About You” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, November 7, 2022. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The all-in-good-fun insults continue, from Fallon pointing out how long ago Reynolds was named People's Sexiest Man Alive to Reynolds applauding Fallon for never giving up "on trying to make facial hair work."

Their roast finally ends with Reynolds delivering a superhero punch, knocking Fallon to the floor. Deadpool and Wolverine ain't got nothin' on these two.