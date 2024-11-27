How Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Are Blown Up & Why They Don't Fly Away

How are the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons inflated?

Every year since 1994, the parade balloons are blown up during the “Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration,” which is held on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day on the Upper West Side in Manhattan.

“This is an all-day extravaganza,” Kathleen Wright, Director of Production Operations at Macy’s, told NBC New York. “We start early, early in the morning with loading in, getting the streets ready for us to land here and begin our set-up. We have hundreds of people who are here making this happen.”

On Thanksgiving Eve, “inflation team” workers and volunteers blow up all of the balloons with helium gas using long hoses that are connected to helium trucks. “To put the gas inside the balloon, we have what we call inflation sleeves because it looks like the sleeve on your shirt,” John Piper, Vice President of Macy’s Studios, explained to Scholastic. “Once that’s inside, we can turn on the blower.”

Because of their large size, the balloons are designed to have a few different air chambers. “It’s a mixture of art and science inflating the Macy’s parade balloons,” Macy’s spokesperson Orlando Veras explained in a video for The New York Times. “They’re all created in chambers, so part of the magic of what you see on Thanksgiving Day is a balloon that’s been put together from different parts of a balloon. The arm might be a chamber, the ear might be a different chamber.”

During this inflation process, the massive balloons are secured down with netting so they don’t fly away. Wright explained to NBC New York that it takes around eight hours to inflate the whole line-up of balloons and that some of the larger balloons can take up to an hour each to fill.