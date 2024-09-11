Where to Watch Washington State vs. Washington - Apple Cup Exclusively on Peacock

It's early in the college football season, but one of the country's most intense rivalries is already set to kickoff.

We tend to think of rivalry games in college football as events that happen near the end of the season. The Iron Bowl, The Game, the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, these are all matchups we often expect in November. But the truth is that bitter, exciting rivalry matchups can happen at any point in the college football season, and thanks to some conference shifts, this year we get to see one of the very best in Week 3.

This weekend, the PAC-12's Washington State Cougars and the Big Ten's Washington Huskies will meet in Seattle to battle for the Apple Cup. It's a storied game with nearly 125 years of history behind it, and we've got everything you need to know about the latest showdown, exclusively streaming on Peacock!

What time does the Washington State vs. Washington college football game kickoff? The Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies will kick off Saturday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Where to watch the Washington State Cougars vs. the Washington Huskies? The Washington State vs. Washington college football game, the annual battle for the Apple Cup, will stream exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Peacock is the only place to catch the latest installment of this storied rivalry.

NBCUniversal will be bringing you action from around the Big Ten conference all season long, but the games won't just be airing on NBC and Peacock for Big Ten Saturday Night. This season several Peacock exclusive showdowns will hit our screens, and Washington State vs. Washington is one of the biggest.

What to expect from the Washington State vs. Washington college football game

The first rule of college football rivalries is to expect the unexpected. No matter how far apart the teams are in terms of perceived quality, anything can happen in these games, because rivalry games bring out the best in both teams.

That said, Washington is the clear favorite here. The Huskies have joined the Big Ten conference this year after a long history in the PAC-12, and they're doing their best to prove that they're still national contenders despite falling out of the Top 25 to start the season, just months after playing for a National Championship game after an undefeated 2023 regular season. So far, things are going well for the Huskies. They're 2-0, they've turned in a couple of solid wins, and they're getting a roster of rising talent in shape for Big Ten conference showdowns.

But don't count out the Washington State Cougars. "Anything can happen" rivalry game conditions aside, the Cougars are also undefeated so far this season, including a very solid victory over Texas Tech last weekend, and they're well on their way to improving on last season's 5-7 record. As one of the last two remaining teams technically in the PAC-12, the Cougars are going to face a bit of a scattered schedule against teams across various conferences this season, and while they've certainly got other big games ahead, the Apple Cup (the name given for decades to the showdown between the two biggest Washington state football schools) is arguably the biggest matchup of their regular season. We'll see if they can rise to the occasion.

