Where to Watch Indiana vs. UCLA: Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock

We're entering Week 3 of the college football regular season, and that means it's time for the conference matchups to start kicking in. With virtually every major conference seeing new additions this year, that means teams that aren't using to playing each other will have the chance to face off in conference play for the first time, and this week's Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock is just such a showdown.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big Ten Conference This Season?

So, let's get ready for the Indiana Hoosiers and UCLA Bruins with a quick look at what to expect this Saturday.

What time does the Indiana vs. UCLA college football game kickoff? The Indiana Hoosiers and the UCLA Bruins will kick off Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET from the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Where to watch the Indiana Hoosiers vs. UCLA Bruins? Indiana and UCLA are this week's Big Ten Saturday Night opponents, which means you'll be able to catch the game live on NBC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. E.T. But there's more than one way to watch. You can also catch this matchup, just like every other Big Ten Saturday Night game this season, streaming live on Peacock.

What to expect from the Indiana vs. UCLA Big Ten matchup

Ethan Garbers of the UCLA Bruins runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on August 31, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

This game marks the Big Ten debut of the UCLA Bruins, who were one of several teams to migrate over to the conference this year from the PAC-12, alongside the likes of USC, Oregon, and Washington. The Bruins are coming off a solid 8-5 season last year, which they capped off with a win over Boise State in the LA Bowl. So far this year, they're 1-0 after a close win against Hawaii in Week 1, a 16-13 tight squeeze. And the Bruins also have the benefit of coming into the Indiana game with an extra week of rest and prep, having taken off Week 2.

RELATED: Everything to Know About College Football Rule Changes for 2024

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, feel like they have nowhere to go but up. After a 3-9 finish last season that include several late-in-the-year near-victories against teams like Purdue, Michigan State, and Illinois, Indiana feels like the kind of team that could put on a better show this year. And they're off to a good start, going 2-0 in their first games, including a 77-3 trouncing of Western Illinois last week. Despite being the away team this week, ESPN's analytics crew has them pegged as the slight favorite in this matchup, but don't be surprised if the Bruins are looking to make a statement in their first Big Ten conference game.

Tune in to NBC and Peacock all season for Big Ten and Notre Dame football!