More Robert California! The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 8 - How to Watch, Everything to Know

The Office is arguably the most bingeable show of all time. Fans have rewatched the series countless times since it went off the air in 2013 and while each rewatch might reveal new details, you’re not likely to see anything that wasn’t there before. Until now!

If you’re the sort of fan who wishes they could get just a little bit more time with their friends and Dunder Mifflin Scranton, we’ve got fantastic news. Season 8 of NBC’s smash hit workplace comedy is getting an upgrade with extended cuts and new scenes which have been aired before. The season 8 Superfan episodes of The Office are streaming exclusively on Peacock right now, having dropped on December 12, 2024.

What happens in season 8 of The Office?

Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 4. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

It’s been a long time since season 8 first hit our television sets. The first episode aired in the halcyon days of September 2011 and the season 8 finale aired in May of the following year. More than a decade later, even if you have rewatched it since, you’d be forgiven for forgetting the specifics. Let us remind you.

By the end of the previous season, Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) tenure as the Scranton branch manager had come to an end. After a tumultuous few years, Michael reconnected with Holly Flax (Amy Ryan) and the two of them moved to Colorado together. In the aftermath, the office goes through a variety of new managers including Charles Miner (Idris Elba), Deangelo Vickers (Will Ferrell), and Robert California (James Spader).

Season 8 opens with Robert California talking his way into a promotion as CEO of Dunder Mifflin, under the Sabre umbrella and the leadership of Jo Bennet (Kathy Bates). His first act as CEO is naming Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) the new branch manager. The season largely centers around Andy’s tenure as manager and his attempts to balance work with the rest of his life. Along the way, the warehouse crew wins the lottery, Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate) stages a temporary coup, and so much more.

Best episodes from season 8 of The Office: Superfan Episodes

The cast of The Office speak together in Season 8 Episode 24 "Free Family Portrait Studio". Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

For the superfan, every episode of The Office is one worth watching, and we recommend watching the whole season front to back to catch all of the extra bits spread throughout. Across the eighth season, there are more than two hours of additional content in total! That said, if you’ve got limited time or you just want to play the hits, these are some of our favorites.

Season 8 Premiere: “The List”

After Robert California names Andy the new branch manager, he leaves a scrap of paper where he’s written the names of everyone in the building. Some names are written on the left while others are on the right, with a line separating the two columns. The tension grows as everyone speculates what the list might be. Things get worse when Robert California reveals it to be a list of who he perceives to be winners and losers.

Season 8, Episode 2: “The Incentive”

Robert California asks the Scranton branch to double their sales and, as manager, Andy is tasked with figuring out how to make it happen. He creates an incentive program wherein employees earn points for work performance and can exchange those points for various prizes. For 5,000 points, a seemingly impossible number, Andy will tattoo his buttocks and the office gets to choose the design. The entire staff works double hard, pools their points, and earns 5,000 points in a single day. Fortunately, for Andy, Pam changes the tattoo design to a fun surprise Andy will love.

Season 8, Episode 4: “Garden Party”

Hoping to impress his new boss and his parents, Andy throws a garden party at Schrute Farms. Despite his efforts, his parents fawn over his younger brother, played by Josh Groban. When the staff overhear Andy’s father saying he’s not proud of Andy, they understand his sometimes-outlandish behavior a little better. Meanwhile, Dwight attempts to be the perfect party host in the hope of drumming up more business for the farm. He follows the bizarre instructions of a book titled “The Ultimate Guide to Throwing a Garden Party,” which Jim wrote as an elaborate prank.

Season 8, Episode 9: “Mrs. California”

Robert California arrives in a rush, warns Andy that his wife is on her way up to ask for a job, and gives Andy explicit instructions not to hire her. However, when Susan California arrives and Andy turns her away, Robert responds that Andy must do something. Confused, Andy hires Susan, infuriating Robert in the process. When Susan realizes what’s going on, it drives a wedge between her and Robert, the consequences of which ripples throughout the season.

Season 8, Episode 12: “Pool Party”

Following his divorce, Robert California has to sell his mansion, but not before Kevin convinces him to throw a pool party. While many of the employees are splashing in the pool (and Andy is searching for a lost wedding ring), Robert gives the others a tour of the house. He speaks sadly about the hedonistic parties he imagined throwing here, before disrobing and jumping into the pool completely nude. It wouldn’t be a Robert California party if it didn’t make everyone uncomfortable.

How to watch The Office season 8 superfan episodes

The Office season 8 superfan episodes are streaming now, exclusively on Peacock. You can also catch the first seven seasons of Superfan episodes and the complete series in its original form, streaming now on Peacock!