When Is Twisters Available to Stream on Peacock? Premiere Date & Details

Universals' rip-roaring summer sensation Twisters is hitting Peacock just in time for the holidays. Starting on November 15, Twisters starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and more stars will be available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock’s exclusive streaming debut comes on the heels of a successful theatrical run for the film, starring a standout cast including Edgar-Jones, Powell, Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, and more!

Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills.

Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they have any chance of taming — and surviving — an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Glen Powell) in Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

With action like this comes big stunts, and as the stars told NBC Insider before the film's premiere on July 19, it was no small feat to work those stunts.

"I'd never really done stunts like this, or big set pieces," Edgar-Jones explained. "There's a big F5 tornado coming and basically something knocks down a water tower and it falls on us. We had to recreate the water sweeping us down the street.

"I remember the three of us stood in the street, looking at this water tank and them counting in...because they were releasing so much water," she added. "I was going like, 'Oh my gosh' as it comes out in a big tidal wave. So, waiting for it to hit us, I remember that was so cool."

Powell, meanwhile, really felt the pressure in the moment to get it right.

"One day that I actually felt the pressure was [during] a scene that takes place in a town called Crystal Springs, right after a big disaster hits," Powell said. "The production designer had spent so long basically recreating a community. They're recreating what it's actually like for a town to get hit by tornadoes.

"Some of these houses are still standing and some of them are sort of split in half, then some of them are completely decimated," he continued. "They basically built one of the most impressive sets I've ever seen. But there's not that many scenes [in it]. It's really two very short scenes that take place there. And I was like, 'Man, if we mess up, the scenes they spent so long spending such detail on... that if this gets cut out of the movie, they're gonna just hate me forever!'"

Twisters will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting on November 15.