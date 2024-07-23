Will Twisters Get a Sequel? The Stars Weigh In

It only took — *checks calendar* — just shy of three decades for Twister fans to get a sequel to the storm-chasing classic co-written by Michael Crichton and produced by Steven Spielberg. Now playing in theaters everywhere (click here for tickets), Twisters is more of a soft reboot than a traditional follow-up, though it does contain plenty of loving nods to the 1996 original.

Rather than check back in with Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and her crack-shot team of cyclone acolytes, the film introduces a brand-new roster of tornado groupies led by New York-based meteorologist Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and social media influencer Tyler "Tornado Wrangler" Owens (Glen Powell). With a new generation taking up the mantle of tracking storms across the Midwestern United States, it might be time to spin (pun intended) the Twister IP into a full-on blockbuster franchise.

Will Twisters Get a Sequel? The jury is still out on that particular matter, but overwhelmingly positive reviews and a strong box office debut bode well.

Yahoo Entertainment recently asked certain members of the cast for their thoughts on a potential sequel, with Edgar-Jones joking: "They'd have to keep adding s's to the end of the word Twister."

“That's really up to the audience with a movie like this," Powell added. "If the audience proves there's a hunger there, then we have an amazing team of people that will always figure out how to make another story."

Katy O'Brian, who plays Dani (a member of Owens' crew of Tornado Wrangler mavericks), would prefer to leave the story where it is. "What would it be called?" she mused. "I always feel like when a movie is just really well done and doesn't need a sequel, we just probably shouldn't do it."

Brandon Perea (the Nope alumnus who plays Tyler's right-hand man, Boone) meanwhile, pitched the idea of a prequel centered around the Tornado Wranglers, who, despite their blustery antics, are more than meets the eye. "What if we do a prequel?" he said. "I would like to learn more about the wranglers in a sense ... how did Tyler and Boone meet?"

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Glen Powell) in Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon

Is Twisters Streaming On Peacock?

Nope! Not yet, anyway. What do we mean by that? Well, Universal Pictures has already confirmed that the film will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock before the year is out. We just don't know exactly when it'll spin on to small screens everywhere.

How to Watch Twisters

Directed by Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) Twisters is now playing exclusively in theaters everywhere.

Rocking a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes (that's 11 points higher than the original), the movie has grossed just over $124 million globally since opening last weekend.