Turns Out Steven Spielberg Is Responsible for Changing Twisters' Ending

Spielberg, who produced the film, advised cutting a romantic moment at the end that some fans would've liked to see.

Audiences are loving Twisters, the new disaster movie that made $81.25 million in its opening weekend. However, if there’s one part of the movie that has audiences frustrated, it’s a moment at the very end (or rather, lack thereof). According to stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, it’s Steven Spielberg’s fault — though of course, they’re not blaming Spielberg, who produced both Twisters and the 1996 original, Twister.

Twisters follows two tornado-chasers, Kate (Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Powell) as they face one of the worst storm seasons to hit Oklahoma in history. Initially, Kate and Tyler don’t see eye-to-eye. She’s helping her old friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) with his corporate, high-tech tornado-researching team while Tyler runs with a rowdier crew who initially seem only motivated by T-shirt tales and YouTube views. But, as the movie progresses, Kate sees there’s more to Tyler (and Javi) than meets the eye. Eventually, they grow close, culminating in a moment when Tyler does the classic movie move of chasing Kate into the airport to catch her before she flies back home to New York City.

The pair share a nice moment while making some serious heart eyes at each other, but then they hear that inclement weather has grounded flights and head out to chase the storms ...

AND THEY DON’T KISS!

Why didn't Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell kiss in Twisters?

It’s a moment that frustrated some fans of the film who were taken by Edgar-Jones and Powell’s chemistry. Set footage reveals that director Lee Isaac Chung actually shot a kissing scene between the two at the airport, though it clearly didn't make it into the final cut of the film.

Speaking to Collider, the stars said it was Spielberg’s call, and the director agreed.

"I think it's a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?" Edgar-Jones said. "I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there's something really wonderful about it feeling like there's a continuation. This isn't the end of their story. They're united by their shared passion for something."

Powell concurred, saying "I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It's returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that's what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated. I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie.”

Even if some fans are miffed at the lack of smooching, Powell and Edgar-Jones seem to think Spielberg made the right call.

“It is a good Spielberg note,” Powell said. “It's why that kid is still in this game. It's amazing."

Given how successful Twisters has been, maybe we’ll get a chance to see Kate and Tyler lock lips in a sequel. (They could call it Kissters, maybe?)

Twisters is now in theaters.