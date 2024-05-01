Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell lead a star-studded cast in the upcoming disaster flick that's a follow-up to the '90s classic.

Everything to Know About the Twisters Cast: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & More

Twisters, the upcoming blockbuster natural disaster flick, is bringing big stars to movie theaters this summer in addition to high winds and jaw-dropping devastation. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters is a follow-up (though not a sequel, necessarily) to the 1996 film Twister. Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Cary Elwes were among the stars of the '90s movie, but the new film features an all-new cast of big, rising stars.

Terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed in Twisters, and competing teams of storm chasers — led by Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate Cooper and Glen Powell's Tyler Owens — find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Who stars in Twisters? Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People), Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Here's what you need to know about the thrilling, star-studded cast:

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in Twisters as Kate Cooper, a storm chaser who, following a traumatic encounter with a tornado, researches storm patterns from the safety of a lab rather than going out in the field. When her friend’s potential discovery draws her back to the plains, Kate finds herself in the path of twisters once more.

Edgar-Jones is a British actress who has previously starred in the Hulu cannibal horror movie Fresh and the film adaptation of the bestselling book Where the Crawdads Sing. You might also recognize her from the small screen. She started her career on the British drama Cold Feet and she’s had main roles in a British War of the Worlds adaptation, 2020’s Normal People, and the true crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Glen Powell plays Tyler Owens, a charismatic and reckless storm chaser with a daredevil sensibility and a big-time social media following. Tyler and Kate initially are rivals, but soon find themselves working together as major storm systems converge on Oklahoma.

Powell had roles in the TV show Scream Queens, the Richard Linklater comedy Everybody Wants Some!!, and Hidden Figures, where he played John Glenn, but his career has taken off in a major way in the past few years. He played the cocky flyboy “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick, a pilot in the Korean War in Devotion, and he starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in last year’s breakout rom-com Anyone But You. In addition to Twisters, he’ll also appear in the comedy Hit Man this year.

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos plays Javi, Kate’s friend who believes he’s invented a groundbreaking new method for tracking tornados — he just needs a chance to test it.

Ramos is best known for being part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, but his filmography is packed, too. He’s had small roles in A Star Is Born and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and he had leading roles in In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Dumb Money. He also voiced Mr. Piranha in The Bad Guys.

Brandon Perea

Brandon Perea attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Abigail" at Regency Village Theatre on April 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Brandon Perea, whose exact role in Twisters is yet to be revealed, is best known for playing Angel Torres, an electronics store employee who tries to help capture video evidence of a UFO, in Jodan Peele’s Nope. He also had a leading role in the Netflix mystery series The OA.

Sasha Lane

Sasha Lane attends a Special Screening for Hulu's "Conversations With Friends" at Pacific Design Center on May 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sasha Lane made her film debut in the acclaimed 2016 movie American Honey, where she starred opposite Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough. Since then, she has also appeared in movies like The Miseducation of Cameron Post, the 2019 Hellboy, and last year’s ecoterrorism thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline. On TV, she’s been in shows like Utopia, Loki, Conversations With Friends, and The Crowded Room.

Daryl McCormack

Daryl McCormack attends Showtime's "The Woman In The Wall" New York Premiere at Metrograph on January 17, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Daryl McCormack is an Irish actor who is probably best known for playing the lead role in the 2022 sex comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and he’s been in a couple of British thrillers. He’s also appeared on TV in shows like Peaky Blinders, The Wheel of Time, Bad Sisters, and The Woman in the Wall.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards held on April 9, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kieran Shipka's first major role was that of Don Draper’s daughter, Sally, in the acclaimed AMC series Mad Men. More recently, she played Sabrina Spellman in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and reprised the role in Riverdale. She also voiced Jinora in the animated series The Legend of Korra. On the big screen, some of her credits include the 2015 psychological horror movie The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Totally Killer, a time-traveling slasher from last year.

Nik Dodani

Nik Dodani at the "Monkey Man" premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nik Dodani is best known for his role as Zahid in the Netflix series Atypical. Some of his other roles include playing Pat Patel in the 2018 Murphy Brown revival and film appearances in titles like Escape Room, Dear Evan Hansen, and the animated Disney film Strange World.

Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney at the New York screening of "American Rust: Broken Justice" held at The Whitby Hotel on March 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Maura Tierney is a Golden Globe-winning actor with a lengthy list of TV and film credits.

She played Lisa Miller on the sitcom NewsRadio in the ‘90s, appeared on ER as a main character for several seasons when she played Abby Lockhart, and was one of the leads of the Showtime mystery drama series The Affair. Some of her film credits include Primal Fear, Liar Liar, Beautiful Boy, The Report, and The Iron Claw.