Where to Watch the Stanford vs. Notre Dame College Football Game - NBC & Peacock

It's go time for the Standford Cardinals to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and here's where to catch all the action.

Week 7 of an already-shocking 2024 college football season is upon us, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) gearing up for their annual Battle of the Legends rivalry game against Stanford (2-3) — and hoping to avoid being the latest ranked team to get upset by an unranked opponent after a weekend that saw much of the Top 10 go down last week.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a bye week and still relishing a 31-24 finish against Louisville, capped off by a fourth quarter touchdown from running back Jeremiyah Love that gave the Cardinals their first loss of the season and helped bolster Notre Dame's resume in the process.

Meanwhile, the Stanford Cardinal were just creamed by Virginia Tech in a grueling Week 6 game they dropped by a 31-7 margin. It marked Stanford's second loss in a row, after Clemson took them down with a 40-14 game the previous week.

The rivalry between these two teams runs all the way back to 1925, and with Notre Dame's only blemish an upset loss to Northern Illinois earlier this season, the Fighting Irish will certainly be motivated to prove they belong back in the Top 10. The offense, led by senior quarterback Riley Leonard, is showing progress as coach Marcus Freeman looks to keep the Irish's three-game winning streak on track as they head into a manageable portion of the schedule with Georgia Tech and Navy up next.

Riley Leonard of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on August 31, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Photo: Jack Gorman/Getty Images

When does the Stanford vs. Notre Dame college football game kick off? The Standford Cardinal will kick off against the Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. on NBC and Peacock.

Where to watch Stanford Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football game? The Notre Dame vs. Stanford game this week airs exclusively on NBC and streams on Peacock, as NBC is the exclusive home to all Notre Dame home games.

In other college football action, the biggest game of the week finds Ohio State's undefeated Buckeyes facing off against the undefeated Oregon Ducks on October 12 at 7:30pm ET on Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock for a Top 5 matchup.

Be sure to check out NBC every Saturday for exclusive Big Ten and Notre Dame college football games all season!